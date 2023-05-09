The greatest aspect of live sports is hugging strangers.
Last weekend, I decided to take a trip to Denver to catch Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns second round playoff game. I grew up in Arizona, but I was born in Denver. In an effort to stand out I leaned into my Denver roots and grew up a Denver sports fan.
Before taking this job, I hadn’t attended a sporting event in Denver since I went to a Rockies vs. Dodgers game in 2002. Being in a hostile crowd can be fun — especially watching your team win — but there is nothing like being in a home crowd.
In early March, I attended my first Nuggets game at Ball Arena. Monday was my first playoff experience at Ball Arena. There are few things more comforting than being at the home court in a playoff atmosphere. I took my seat right between two groups of people.
Throughout the game, I spoke with the guy on my left. We discussed some highbrow basketball talk — the Nuggets pick-and-roll defense, Jamal Murray’s cold shooting that night, the lack of an impact Deandre Ayton has for the Suns. I have never been surrounded by Nuggets fans. I’ve never gone to a game and been able to be the loud crowd that jeers at the opposing team in unison.
I never got the guy’s name. I told him I work in Gillette and am the sports editor at the local paper. I know he works in public policy and went to CU Bolder. He was, is, and forever will be a complete stranger. But when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit three massive three-pointers in the fourth quarter, we both jumped out of our seats, screaming high-fiving and hugging. In that moment, he was like a brother to me.
In a world so divided by politics, religion and so many other things, it’s important to emphasize the things that make us one. Sports have the unique ability to bring thousands together. It didn’t matter who or what we were, all that mattered was we were Nuggets fans and the Nuggets were winning.
There are plenty of divisions within sports. Sometimes the discourse can be extremely toxic. But the best of it is pure. The best of it brings two strangers — one from Wyoming, another from Colorado — together to enjoy the beauty of competition and the joy of success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.