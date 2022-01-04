A Hoop Shoot free throw contest for local kids will be Monday night at Prairie Wind Elementary. The contest is free and will be divded between boys and girls in three different age groups, including ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.
The winner of all six divisions will advance to districts in Casper later this month. District winners advance to the state competition and state winners will advance to regionals in Colorado Springs in March.
The 12 regional finalists will compete for the national free throw shooting title in Chicago in April. All state winners will be awarded “Wyoming Hoop Shoot Team” warm-up suits.
Participants will be given up to five practice shots before shooting for the competition. Players will shoot 10 consecutive free throws in the first round before shooting 15 more free throws divided between three segments of five shots each with no practice shots.
Participants with the most makes in each division will move on to districts on Jan. 29 in Casper.
The Hoop Shoot is a National Elks Foundation contest and has been held across the country for nearly 50 years. The competition is open to kids ages 8-13.
Registration for the competition starts at 5 p.m. Monday. A copy of each participant’s birth certificate is required and division age is determined as of April 1, 2022.
Practice will be from 5 to 5:30 p.m. in the gym. The free throw competition will start at 5:30 p.m. and the youngest age divisions will shoot first.
For more information, contact event coordinator Vicki Swenson at 660-9995.
