The Thunder Basin High School softball team split a pair of conference games with Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central on Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The Bolts beat East 9-3 and lost to Central 3-1.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media softball rankings. The split puts Thunder Basin at 15-2 on the season and 6-2 in conference play. Both of Friday's games counted as conference games.
Against East, the Bolts out-hit the Thunderbirds 10-7. Thunder Basin scored at least one run in every inning but one to build up the six-run lead. Lauren O'Loughlin led the way at the plate with three RBIs, followed by Ella Partlow with two.
Partlow earned the win on the mound with a complete game. She allowed three runs on six hits while striking out 14.
In the nightcap against Central, the explosive Bolts offense was held relatively quiet and the team was out-hit by the Indians 11-5. Thunder Basin tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third but Central scored one run in both the fourth and fifth inning before closing out the game defensively.
Macie Selfors drove in the Bolts lone run at the plate. Partlow took the loss on the mound with another complete game. She allowed three runs on 11 hits while striking out six.
Thunder Basin will return to the field for the first crosstown doubleheader of the season this week. The Bolts will host No. 1-ranked Campbell County at 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
