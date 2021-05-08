Thunder Basin High School girls soccer
Bolt sophomore Brooke Dunham sends the ball down the field while playing Laramie at home earlier this season.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

Both the Thunder Basin High School boys and girls soccer teams ended their seasons with perfect 14-0 records after road wins Friday evening in Sheridan. The girls won 1-0 while the boys won 3-1.

Both teams are ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media soccer rankings. The final conference win over Sheridan puts both teams at 12-0 in conference play.

Sophomore Kylie Hayes scored the girls' lone goal in the 72nd minute off an assist by Sam Bonar.

The Thunder Basin boys and girls will enter the regional tournament as the No. 1 seed, which automatically qualifies them for the state tournament.

The Class 4A East Regional Tournament will start Thursday afternoon at Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools.

