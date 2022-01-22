11 Bolts nominated for NFF athletic scholarship
The Thunder Basin High School football team had 11 players nominated for the Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Award this year, according to WyoPrep.com.
The nominees include seniors Cade Ayers, Ryan Baker, Ethan Cox, Kolter DeKay, Justin Dennison, Isaiah Haliburton, McKale Holte, Ryan Jordan, Brandon Lanston, Aiden Mitchell and Caden Randall.
A total of 73 seniors were nominated from 20 schools across the state, according to WyoPrep.com. Ten finalists will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and will automatically be nominated for the Wyoming Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.
The Wyoming Scholar-Athlete of the Year wins an additional $1,200 scholarship, according to the NFF website. The finalists will be named next month.
Players with a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher can be nominated by coaches. The award is determined based on 40% of football achievements, 40% of academic achievement and 20% extra-curricular activities and citizenship, according to WyoPrep.com.
Rays’ split-season plan with Montreal rejected
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays’ proposed plan to split the season between Florida and Montreal has been rejected by Major League Baseball.
Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg announced the news on Thursday.
The idea of playing in both the Tampa Bay area and Montreal has been discussed over the past several years after attempts to build a new full-time ballpark locally failed.
Montreal had a big league team from 1969, when the expansion Expos began play, through 2004. The Expos moved to Washington and became the Nationals for the 2005 season.
The Rays’ lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the team has played since its inaugural season in 1998, expires after the 2027 season.
Since Sternberg took control in October 2005, the once-struggling franchise has been a success on the field but not at the box office.
Despite reaching the World Series in 2008 and 2020, the Rays have annually ranked near the bottom in attendance. The Rays averaged about 9,500 for home games last season, 28th in the majors and ahead of only Miami and Oakland.
St. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch said he thought a new stadium in his city remains a possibility. Governmental officials have been working on a redevelopment plan for the Tropicana Field site.
The city of Tampa is also in the mix.
Sternberg said the team will definitely explore options in the Tampa Bay area. He has no plans to sell the team or request permission to explore relocation from MLB.
NFL asks court to dismiss Gruden lawsuit
The NFL filed a motion asking a Nevada court to dismiss former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the league, saying the accusations that the the NFL leaked Gruden’s old, offensive emails are “baseless” and “should be dismissed for failure to state a single viable cause of action.”
The league responded Wednesday to the suit Gruden filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, in November. The NFL filed a motion to dismiss the case and also asked the court to stay that motion until it first rules on whether the case should be moved to arbitration.
Gruden resigned as coach of the Raiders in October with more than six seasons remaining on his 10-year, $100 million contract.
He claimed a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used by the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking the old emails that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic language.
The emails were sent to former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen and others from 2011 to 2018 during Gruden’s time as an announcer at ESPN. The emails came from a set of 650,000 emails obtained by the league in June during an investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team
The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 8 that Gruden used a racist term to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith.
Gruden coached two days later. Then on Oct. 11 the New York Times revealed additional offensive emails.
The league denied leaking the emails which had been sent to up to a half-dozen people and added that Gruden had no “expectation of privacy” for the emails.
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball to have knee surgery
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out six to eight weeks, the team announced Thursday.
Ball has missed three games since a 42-point loss to Golden State last week. Coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday the team had switched up his treatment, hoping he would avoid surgery, after he didn’t respond well to the initial regimen. Ball had the same knee scoped in 2018 when he was with the Lakers.
Acquired from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade deal, Ball has been a major contributor in Chicago’s rise to the top of the Eastern Conference. He is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. A disruptive defender on the perimeter, he is sixth in the league in steals at 1.8 per game.
Chicago (28-15) was tied with Miami for the East lead through Wednesday, after four straight losing seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.