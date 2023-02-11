Campbell County High School (6-11) lost 67-62 to Cheyenne East High School (17-4) in a close match on Friday night.
The Camels have faced the Thunderbirds before on Dec. 16. That matchup was a lot more one-sided as East won convincingly 76-40.
