Camel Boys Vs. Rock Springs
Buy Now

Campbell County’s Jeff Pelton sets up for a free throw Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 during a Re/Max Early Bird tournament game against Rock Springs in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Campbell County High School (6-11) lost 67-62 to Cheyenne East High School (17-4) in a close match on Friday night.

The Camels have faced the Thunderbirds before on Dec. 16. That matchup was a lot more one-sided as East won convincingly 76-40.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.