The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school boys and girls tennis teams met for a crosstown conference dual Thursday at CCHS.
The Camel boys swept the Bolts 5-0 and the Camel girls won 3-2.
For the boys, Jason Fink beat Luke Lass 6-1 and 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Kody Kline beat Josh Klaassen 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Marcus Sarvey and Tully Allison beat Tate Moore and Jorge Suarez 6-3 and 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Kyle Barton and Rylan Robertson beat Owen Gorsuch and Connor Hieb 6-2 and 6-0 at No. 2 doubles and Hayden Lemm and EJ Hallcroft beat Austin Youngs and Payton Marty 6-1 and 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
For the girls, Campbell County's Alexa Richert beat Sarah Rasse 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Abi Neary beat Ali Morgan 6-1 and 7-5 at No. 2 singles and Mari Bouzis and Payton Whitt beat Hallie Angelos and Maggie Bruse 2-6, 6-2 and 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Thunder Basin's wins came from Brooke Kendrick and Brianna Ketchum against Maddie Edwards and Bayley Gray 6-1 and 6-3 at No. 2 doubles and Katie Bruse and Tierra Tachick against Samantha Torres and Halo Miller 6-1 and 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
The Bolts were also swept by Sheridan on Saturday at TBHS. The girls and boys both lost to the Broncs 5-0.
For the girls, Rasse lost 6-1 and 6-1, Morgan lost 6-1 and 6-2, Angelos and Maggie Bruse lost 6-2, 7-6 and 6-0, Kendrick and Ketchum lost 0-6, 6-1 and 6-4 and Katie Bruse and Tachick lost 6-4 and 7-5.
For the boys, Lass lost 6-0 and 6-3, Klaassen lost 6-3 and 6-1, Moore and Hayden Chambers lost 6-0 and 6-0, Gorsuch and Hieb lost 6-3 and 6-0 and Youngs and Payton Marty lost 6-2 and 6-1.
The Camels also dualed Sheridan on Saturday, with the boys losing 3-2 and the girls losing 4-1.
For the boys, Sarvey and Allison won 6-4 and 6-3 and Lemm and Hallcroft won 6-2 and 6-3. Fink lost 7-5 and 6-1, Kline lost 6-1 and 6-2 and Barton and Robertson lost 6-1 and 7-5.
For the girls, Neary won 6-4 and 6-3. Richert lost 4-6, 7-5 and 7-6, Bouzis and Whitt lost 6-2 and 6-4, Edwards and Gray lost 6-4 and 6-1 and Alexander and Torres lost 6-1 and 7-6.
Both the Camels and Bolts will play in the East regional tournament Friday and Saturday in Sheridan. The state tournament will be Sept. 23-25 in Gillette.
