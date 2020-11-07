Maggie Poloncic compares professional rodeo to being in a tank full of sharks all smelling blood.
Poloncic, 33, graduated from Campbell County High School in 2006. While she didn’t grow up with dreams of becoming a professional rodeo cowgirl, Poloncic is qualified for the main event in barrel racing at Women’s Rodeo World Championship in Texas starting Sunday.
“I didn’t grow up in a rodeo family,” Poloncic said. “I started dancing, and I think every little girl wants to be a ballerina and they all want a pony, and I did both.”
While her family was never big on rodeo, growing up in Gillette had an influence on her developing passion for the sport, Poloncic said.
“Rodeo is a huge part of Gillette culture, so it’s inevitable that you’re going to know somebody that has a horse and competes on it,” she said. “You’re kind of just wrapped up in that culture because it’s such a small town and everybody knows everybody, so it’s just part of the culture.”
Poloncic didn’t start riding horses until she was 10 years old and her experience in junior high and high school rodeo was limited. At college at Colorado State University, she participated in rodeo occasionally, but it wasn’t until five years ago that she went all-in as a professional.
“I started nominating for points for the WCRA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance) points when they first started,” Poloncic said.
The WCRA launched in spring 2018, and Poloncic turned her first event with the organization into a silver medal in Salt Lake City.
“That was kind of my jumping-off point for this organization,” Poloncic said. “When I got there, all the contestants were treated like absolute royalty and I had never seen that.
“Pro rodeo is very different. It’s very every dog for themselves and when you get to a WCRA event it’s so different.”
As a member of the Women’s Rodeo World Championship, Poloncic is one of 16 athletes to automatically qualify for the main event and the only one from Gillette. The event will have a total purse of $750,000.
More than 200 contestants will compete in four categories: barrel racing, team roping (heading and heeling) and breakaway roping. Each champion will earn a $60,000 bonus and the all-around champ will get an additional $20,000.
In her two-year career with WCRA, Poloncic has won $32,596.
“As professional athletes, rodeo contestants are never guaranteed a check,” Poloncic said. “What we do make, we have to fight for. And generally it’s a fraction of what other professional athletes make.”
The large purse for the WRWC in Texas is one of the biggest draws, Poloncic said.
“Whenever we see these big events cropping up with a bunch of money added and a lot available for us to win, people are going to show up and compete for it,” she said.
Poloncic’s 7-year-old horse Ain’t Seen Me Yet, nicknamed “Puff,” has been her partner in $200,000 worth of winnings the last two years. Rodeo groups like the WCRA make it possible for an athlete like Poloncic to make a living doing what they’re passionate about.
“I’ve loved horses forever and I’ve loved barrel racing since the first time I sat on the back of a horse and I never once thought I’d be able to make a living doing it,” Poloncic said. “I don’t work a 9-5 anymore, and my main income is what I win competing.
“The thought of that is insane to me. I had a very secure job at the hospital here in town and for me to take that leap and to be able to make a living rodeoing and running barrels on horses is a blessing and it’s due to these organizations like the WCRA.”
The qualifying rounds will be held in Fort Worth, Texas. The top-six athletes in each category will advance to the championships at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Nov. 13-15.
It gives Poloncic chills to think about performing inside the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
“I still have to go through the first two rounds in Fort Worth, but I have every confidence that my horse will get me there,” Poloncic said. “I’m kind of weird. I meditate and visualize every morning, and I’ve been visualizing this for the last several months.
“It gives me chills visualizing stepping into that place, especially during that event.”
Poloncic’s goal going into the first round of the WRWC is to show up in Texas as mentally prepared as possible.
“It all started months ago, it didn’t just start today or when I figured out when I was going to run,” Poloncic said. “I’ve been preparing for this for months. I’m going to go down there and control what I can control.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.