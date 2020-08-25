Shey Leupold and Brant Morrison like golf for different reasons.
Leupold plays golf because he likes being outdoors. He also likes the sport because you don’t have to rely on anyone but yourself.
Morrison likes golf for the mental challenge.
“It’s 90% a head game,” Morrison said. “If you can beat your head, you’re going to win.”
Regardless of why they play, both Campbell County High School juniors agreed they weren’t satisfied with a top-20 finish at the state tournament last year. That’s why they both have their sights set on a top-10 finish this season.
Leupold said the competition got a little more even after several top-10 golfers from last season either graduated or moved away.
“There’s definitely more room up there in the top-10,” Leupold said. “And I definitely got a lot better this summer.”
Morrison said he could have put in a lot more work than he did this summer, but both golfers were able to get out on the course with some friends to keep their swings loose.
Leupold said the transition from playing golf casually with friends back to playing competitively isn’t too bad. Both golfers said playing high school golf requires you to have two modes.
“If you have a competitive mode and then a relaxed practice mode it helps,” Leupold said. “I think I’m decent at separating the two.”
Coach Bryan Young said the casual mode during the summer can include hitting multiple balls on a shot and perking a ball up to get a better lie.
Leupold and Morrison said they’re both excited to get back to playing competitively all the time and to be able to start the season despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Players are required to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible. Practice greens are unavailable.
“I don’t enjoy wearing a mask, but I’ll definitely do it if I have to,” Leupold said.
“If it’s what you have to do to play golf, you’ll do it,” Morrison said.
Both said golf won’t be as affected by the COVID-19 safety guidelines like sports with bigger crowds, such as football and volleyball.
“Golf is already a pretty socially-distanced sport,” Morrison said. “The biggest crowd we ever get is the state tournament. Even then there’s not that many people.”
Leupold and Morrison have been playing competitive golf for nearly their entire lives. Both golfers said a top-10 finish would be “huge” but they may have to rely on some younger underclassmen to do their part to give CCHS a solid team score.
Young said the boys team had five people show up for the first day of practice on Aug. 10. Young also had five girls come out, giving CCHS the possibility to field a full girls golf team in the future for the first time since the split with Thunder Basin High School.
Sophomore Myah Hammerquist is the only returning female golfer this season. In 2019, she competed as the only female golfer for CCHS, finishing 33th in the state tournament.
