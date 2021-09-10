The Thunder Basin High School football improved to 2-1 on the season with a 45-6 road win over Cheyenne South on Friday night.
The Bolts went into the matchup ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings. The loss dropped the Bison to 0-3.
Senior running back Isaiah Haliburton got the scoring started for the Bolts with a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:56 left in the first quarter to five Thunder Basin a 7-0 lead.
After forcing a South three-and-out on defense, senior quarterback Ryan Baker found senior Caden Randall for a 32-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing drive. Junior Dillon Glick intercepted a pass on defense for the Bolts before Haliburton found the end zone for a third time on a 15-yard touchdown run to five the Bolts a 21-0 lead with 42 seconds left in the first quarter.
On the next drive, Glick blocked a South punt to give Thunder Basin the ball back at the Bison's 1-yard line. The Bolts found the end zone again on a 9-yard connection between Baker and wide receiver Kayden LaFramboise to go up 28-0.
The Bolts defense forced a turnover on downs on the next drive before Haliburton scored his third rushing touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run to put the Bolts up 35-0.
Thunder Basin was able to score one last time before halftime on a 2-yard pass from Baker to wide receiver Ethan Cox to take a 42-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Cheyenne punted on its first offensive drive of the second half before senior Cade Ayers knocked in a 42-yard field go to give the Bolts a 45-point lead to force a running clock.
The Bison scored their only points of the game on a 30-yard touchdown run with 1:18 left in the third quarter before to bring the game to its final score of 45-6.
Thunder Basin opened the season with a big 39-34 win over the defending state champions of Cheyenne East before dropping 33-17 to No. 1-ranked Rock Springs last week.
The Bolts (2-1) will move on to play Cheyenne Central (0-3) at 7 p.m. at TBHS for senior night at Thunder Basin Stadium.
