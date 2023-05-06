Gillette College Rodeo
Buy Now

Staheli Adams, left, and Ellie Bard are two of Gillette College’s four qualifiers for the College National Finals Rodeo from the women’s team. Adams will compete in goat tying and Bard will compete in barrel racing.

 Ed Glazar

When Gillette College’s women’s rodeo team qualified for the College National Rodeo Finals, the four that qualified filled out an entry form. On the form, it asked a few personal questions to get to know the contestants.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.