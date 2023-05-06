When Gillette College’s women’s rodeo team qualified for the College National Rodeo Finals, the four that qualified filled out an entry form. On the form, it asked a few personal questions to get to know the contestants.
One asked what hobbies they had and the four Pronghorns looked at each other and thought the same thing with a giggle.
“Man, we really don’t have any hobbies outside of this,” Ellie Bard said. “This is really who we are and who we always will be.”
It’s a full-time job for the Pronghorns. They are there from early morning through the end of the day. They all are working on their education, so a lot of homework gets done at the practice facility.
In total, the Pronghorns spend most of their time at the barn, working together and with the coaches. The sport consumes their lives in the best ways possible.
Their dedication to the sport and to winning propelled Gillette College to a first-place finish in the Central Rocky Mountain Region, keeping the University of Wyoming from storming back to win the region late in the season.
The four Pronghorns that will represent Gillette College have various levels of experience in the college national finals. Two are freshman — Haiden Thompson and Staheli Adams. Thompson led the region in the women’s all-around. Three spots behind her is Bard who is in her fourth year at Gillette College. Thompson and Bard are second and fourth in the breakaway roping.
Sophomore Jaycie West, who graduates from Gillette College this year, is second in the barrel racing. Adams finished fifth in goat tying, an event that Thompson took first in.
Outside of the four featured a large freshman group that led the team to success. Coach LaDuke said that what made this freshman class stand out was their college readiness. Few of them needed time to develop before making an impact on the team. It shows in the two freshmen that will represent the school in Casper during the national finals.
All four decided to join Gillette College because of the success that the program has continued to have under Will LaDuke. They all joined knowing what came before them and will leave having continued the legacy that inspired them.
“Gillette College is a big deal in this region and we’ve had a lot of past champions, national champions, region championships,” West said. “Going into the CNFR this year I hope we have a great year and top her off.”
The next stage will be difficult. The Pronghorns will compete against the best of the country, not just the teams in Wyoming and Colorado. The good thing is that they have time to prepare their horses and themselves for the moment.
Getting the horses prepared is one of the best parts of the job. Each Pronghorn has developed a special, close relationship with their horses. Most have trained them since they were foals. They are more than teammates, they are family to these players. They’re their best friends, closest confidants and the people they spend the most time with. Seeing their horse succeed is as satisfying as winning for themselves.
Bard experienced the national rodeo last year when she qualified. The rodeo was one of the greatest experiences she has had, so she is looking forward to seeing her teammates get a similar opportunity. As important as winning is to all four Pronghorns, taking a step back and enjoying the moment is equally as important.
Taking a step back and enjoying themselves will help put them in the right frame of mind to compete. They know they can’t let the situation overwhelm them. They all made it to the national finals because of their skill during the spring season.
“It is the CNFR but we can’t hold it to too high of a standard,” West said. “We just have to make three or four more runs and do what we’ve done all year.”
The national finals will take place in Casper from June 11 to 17.
