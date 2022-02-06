The Thunder Basin High School indoor track and field team hosted 24 teams from across the state for the Basin Nation Meet on Friday at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
The Bolts won two events on the day. No team scores were recorded.
Thunder Basin's Katelyn Mansheim won the girls 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.06 seconds and the team of Jayden Friedly, Chloe Crabtree, Raelee Caldwell and Abigale Hyttinen won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1 minute, 52.49.
Thunder Basin's team of Friedly, Rylee Brandon, Emelyn Schlekeway and Kaylee Terry finished second in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:22.94 and the team of Brandon, Abby Arnold, Madison Lubben and Mallory Jones finished second in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:10.55. Brandon also finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:32.44.
Lubben finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:34.61, Friedley finished third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.69, Jalyn Shepherd finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 11 inches, Arnold finished sixth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:44.62 and Friedly finished sixth in the 200-meter run with a time of 28.39.
On the boys side, Steven Mansheim finished tied for third in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.14. Thunder Basin's team of Bradley Ekstrom, Caden Parker, Kyle Papenfuss and Damon Foltz finished third in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay with a time of 4:03.68 and Mansheim, Ekstrom, Papenfuss and Nolan Hottell finished third in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:45.12. Hottell also finished sixth in the high jump with a height of 5-8.
Thunder Basin will return to the track for the Sheridan Invite on Friday at the Field House.
