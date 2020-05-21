The first softball tournament of the season in Gillette has received the OK to play this weekend.
The Gillette Girls Fastpitch Association’s Battle of The High Plains Fastpitch Tournament has approved by the Wyoming Department of Health, said association president Jim West.
The tournament will be held Saturday through Monday at the Energy City Sports Complex in Gillette.
Fans and families hoping to watch the tournament games will not be allowed in the stadium complex, but they will be able to watch games from beyond the outfield fences, West said.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” he said about the process of organizing a tournament during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The county signed off and then the state signed off.
"I was asking for 50 fans per field on the complex, and they didn’t like that. So, I had to just rewrite it and they suggested that we let fans be in the parking lot and behind the fences.”
West said the tournament will probably will not need to use Bicentennial Park as it has in previous years because there are fewer teams playing.
People at the tournament need to be in groups of 25 or fewer at all times. Other regulations laid out in the initial variance that West submitted, such as eliminating high-fives and not sharing equipment, will be enforced.
There are 25 teams signed up for the tournament, West said in a text message. The tournament will feature three age divisions: high school (18U and 16U combined), 14U and 12U.
West said teams from South Dakota and Montana dropped out of the tournament because of regulations in those states, but teams from Colorado are still committed to travel to the tourney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.