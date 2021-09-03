The Campbell County High School football team had a night to remember Friday at CCHS, beating Laramie 48-3 to earn its first win of the season in front of the home crowd.
It was the Camels' first home win in 23 months and the program's third win at Campbell County Stadium since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017.
After a 56-8 loss to Rock Springs last week, the Camels were able to bounce back in their home-opener by exploding for seven touchdowns against the Plainsmen. Campbell County was just as good defensively, allowing just one field goal in the first quarter.
The Camels actually trailed Laramie 3-0 after the first quarter but scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 27-3 lead going into halftime. Sophomore quarterback Aidan Dorr scored first on an 8-yard touchdown run before connecting with senior tight end Logan Dymond on a 20-yard touchdown catch.
Senior Jace Walter had a highlight play of his own on an interception he returned 45 yards for a touchdown before senior Remar Pitter scored on a 40-yard touchdown catch to give the Camels a 27-3 lead going into the locker room at halftime.
Campbell County continued to pour it on in the second half by adding three more touchdowns to push the game to a running clock.
Junior running back Ian Carter scored twice in the second half, including a 3-yard touchdown run and a 16-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Senior Will Miller scored the Camels' final points of the game on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter to bring the game to its final score of 48-3.
A huge boost for the Camels was a packed home crowd, Dorr said. Dorr started his first varsity game after backing up Kaden Race as a freshman last year.
"At the beginning it was just a different atmosphere," Dorr said. "It was black-out night (for the student section) and everybody was going crazy so I kind of got the chills coming out.
"I was like 'Man, this is my first time doing this. So lets make it a good one. Let's make it one to remember.'"
The Camels went into the season with a quarterback-by-committee approach between Dorr and freshman Mason Drube, who started last week's game against Rock Springs while Dorr played the majority of the second half. Drube was away from the football team Friday due to a family medical emergency, coach Andrew Rose said.
Dorr settled in during the second quarter and led the Camels offense to a dominating performance during his first official start. The win gives the team plenty of momentum going forward, Dorr said.
For Rose, Friday's win was a big rebound from last week's disappointing loss to a solid Rock Springs team.
"I'm feeling a lot better now that I was last week at around this same time," Rose said. "They were upset with themselves last week and they didn't have a good showing and they knew they were better than that.
"Make no mistake, Rock Springs is a good football team. But we're a good football team. We just forgot for a minute."
The Camels want to bring the momentum from Friday's win into its road matchup with Cheyenne East next week. Campbell County will play the Thunderbirds at 6 p.m. Friday in Cheyenne.
