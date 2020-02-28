The Thunder Basin girls led the Camels by two points 30 seconds into the second quarter before a pair of seniors combined for four 3-pointers to help the Bolts pull away for a senior night win Thursday.
After outscoring the Campbell County basketball team 20-7 in the second quarter on the way to a 36-19 halftime lead, the Bolts kept their cross-town opponents at arm’s length the rest of the game.
The Camels were only outscored by two points in the third quarter, but a defensive stand in the fourth powered TBHS to a 69-43 win.
“Tonight was about the seniors,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “It was neat to just see everyone make it about them tonight and about them finishing.”
After eight and a half minutes of basketball, it looked like the Camels and Bolts were on their way to the always-possible tight contest that comes with a budding rivalry. During their first regular season matchup, Campbell County hung around until the fourth quarter. The momentum turned before halftime Thursday night.
A layup by junior Taylor Burch brought CCHS to within two points at 16-14, then TBHS senior Payton McGrath nailed a 3-pointer to jump-start her team.
The ensuing 17-3 Thunder Basin run changed the complexion of the game. Scores in the paint from seniors Jersie Taylor and Molly Strub pushed the lead to 25-16 with 3:30 left in the first half, then McGrath banked a 3-pointer in from the top of the key.
A smile and a laugh was the reaction from McGrath after banking in the straight-on shot, and that was just the start for Thunder Basin in the second quarter.
The next spark came from senior Marissa Chatfield, a capable shooter who, until Thursday, “has been cold the entire season,” Lutgen said.
She nailed two 3s in the final minute, the last one coming with 18 seconds left, to give TBHS a 36-19 lead going into halftime. It only took one look at the TBHS bench’s reaction to know what a big deal those 3s were for Chatfield.
“It’s been all year. I’ve been in and out. Once I finally hit one, even the bench could feel it. I was ready to step up and bring my part,” Chatfield said. “That got all of our energy up.”
Other than the 17-3 run near the end of the second quarter, much of the first half consisted of both teams turning the ball over at a high rate. Thunder Basin and Campbell County both coughed it up 11 times in the half, but the Bolts took advantage of more of their scoring opportunities.
“We gave up a lot of easy buckets, we didn’t play good defense and we turned it over a lot. That’s what hurts us the most,” said CCHS senior Lauren Lacey. “Then we have trouble transitioning on defense and that’s like our biggest weakness right now.
“That’s what kind of gave up that run.”
The Camels returned to the court in the second half determined to feed the ball into the post. CCHS sophomore Maddie Jacobson made her presence felt, especially toward the end of the third and finished with six points in the quarter.
The more she got the ball inside, the more she could feel her confidence growing, Jacobson said. With the help of four points from junior Shaelee Milliron, the Camels kept pace with the Bolts in the third and were outscored just 17-15.
“I don’t try to be cocky, but when you make it and the student section is yelling stuff at you, it feels good,” Jacobson said. “If you hit a shot, you automatically know you can make that, so you shoot more.”
Jacobson scored three more points in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter and Milliron added four to make a small dent in the Thunder Basin lead, cutting it to 57-40.
Then the Bolts put their foot back on the gas pedal for the rest of the game.
TBHS junior Brooke Conklin hit a 3-pointer and converted an and-one layup in the final five minutes and a 3-pointer by Elsa Clark with 35 seconds left capped a 12-3 run and pushed the lead to 26 points and the 69-43 final.
As minutes ticked down in the fourth quarter, Lutgen subbed her seniors out of the game a couple at a time so they could receive recognition from the TBHS fans. The final two to come out of the game were Taylor and Strub.
“Me and Jersie, well all of us, have played together for so long. It’s just crazy to think that we won’t be playing together anymore,” Strub said. “I was really emotional. Lutgen said that senior night can either go two ways, which is basically letting your emotions get the best of you, but I felt like we were like ‘Let’s go.’”
Thunder Basin started all five of its seniors Thursday night, kicking off the game on an emotional note. Later, all five exited their final regular season game as a Bolt with a W.
“I thought it was awesome that we all got to start the game together and finish the game together,” Strub said. “It feels good to go out with a bang and we’re not done yet.”
The win moves Thunder Basin to 17-5 as it locks up the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A Northeast for next week’s regional tournament. It also extends its win streak to 13 games to finish the regular season.
The Camels drop to 7-14 and into a tie for second place in the conference with Casper-Natrona County — a team they split with head-to-head this season.
It was far from the performance they wanted to finish the regular season and coach Mitch Holst said it might have been their worst of the season to date.
When it came to effort, he said it seemed the Bolts beat CCHS to every loose ball. The Camels were a minus 7 in the turnover department, which Holst called “manageable,” but the largest issue was in their ability to score.
Thunder Basin shot about 45% from the field and took nearly twice as many shots, while CCHS shot well below 30%. Holst said you’re not going to win games against the Bolts shooting like that.
The Camels have three more practices left to find their peak.
“Is it too late? No, it’s never too late,” Holst said. “We’re a young team that can put it together. We’ve got three more practices and we’re going to make a go of it until the end.”
