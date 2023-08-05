One of the greatest challenges for the Gillette College volleyball team will be that it is almost completely new to coaches and players alike. But the girls on the team also see that as a bonus.
Emma Daly spent her first year at Adams State University and she saw how jumping into an already established program can be hard. Friendships and some cliques are already made, some perceptions on the coaching staff are already determined ahead of the season and more.
“Off the court, we’ve been able to mesh a lot better,” she said. “Today we were all hanging out and checking out each others’ room and it took us a long time to get to that point at my last college.”
But at Gillette College, it’s a fresh start for everyone. Some of the players know each other a little bit, but for the most part it’s all brand new for each other, including coach Julia Machin.
The team wants to take advantage of that newness and bond as a team without any preconceived notions. No biases and no cliques, just the team.
In their first practices, Machin pushed them to try to see how they would respond to one another. She said she was happy and a little surprised by how the team responded through some adversity.
“You never know what you have until you see them in person for yourself because video lies,” Machin said. “Seeing all the personalities come out is like, ‘All right, we’re going to be okay.’ We got a good group of girls.”
Half the team comes from Wyoming and the other half of the team comes from all over, with a large section from Florida and Puerto Rico. But there was no divide between the two groups, and that was intentional.
Daly said that focusing on relationships will be the biggest key to success on the court. Freshman Fabiola Acety said it’s all about communication both on and off the court. If there’s an issue going on, she expects the team to communicate and overcome it.
The communication level also comes from Machin. From the first day she made expectations clear and will tell the team what she wants from them.
“I really appreciate a coach that’s straightforward,” Daly said. “Coaches will sometimes dance around with what they’re trying to say to you and she is straightforward, like, ‘This is what I need from you. This is what I need, and this is what you’re not doing.’”
From the start, Machin is working her team to develop its passing. It’s the foundation for the game and what she can tell as the difference between good and bad teams at this level.
Both Daly and Acety said that the communication level the team has had with Machin has helped them already. It’ll be a tough first season, but the more the team can stay together and play as a unit from top to bottom, the better the season will be and the more they can win.
The Pronghorns have their first scrimmage against Miles Community College on Aug. 11.
