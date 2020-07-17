The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has implemented a fire ban for the Sheridan Region, according to a press release.
The affected area includes Kerns, Amsden Creek, Bud Love, Ed O.Taylor and Sand Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Areas, along with all public access areas such as Tongue River and Monument Point.
The decision was made after monitoring weeks of high temperatures and little precipitation. Those factors have raised the chance of human-caused fires, Game and Fish reports.
“Many of our properties are managed as winter range for elk and other wildlife,” Sheridan Region Habitat and Access Coordinator Seth Roseberry said in the press release.
“A late-season fire on one of these properties could significantly impact winter forage for wildlife," he said. "The Game and Fish Department is authorized to regulate public use of Commission-owned lands in order to protect these critical wildlife winter ranges and associated habitats.”
The release also said that the fire ban is specific to commission-owned or administered land and will be implemented in addition to any county restrictions.
The following activities are prohibited on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal grill, coal or wood burning stove.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
- Fireworks are always prohibited on Wyoming Game and Fish Commission lands.
- Fires within established campfire rings at Tongue River Canyon PAA are also banned under this regulation.
For more information on the fire ban, contact the Sheridan Region Game and Fish office at 307-672-7418.
