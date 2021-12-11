The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team lost its first game of the season 66-56 to St. Thomas More of South Dakota on Saturday to finish out the REMAX/Gillette Invite preseason tournament at TBHS.
The Bolts got down early as the Cavaliers started the game on a 9-2 run before closing out the first quarter up 18-7. Thunder Basin trimmed the lead to 34-25 going into the break at halftime but the Bolts' defensive couldn't collect enough consecutive stops to mount the comeback.
Thunder Basin got within seven points late in the fourth quarter but senior point guard Deegan Williams fouled out with a little over a minute to go in the game before St. Thomas More was able to ice the game at the free throw line.
Williams finished the game with 28 points, followed by Bodie Williams with 10 and McKale Holte with eight.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings and came out of the preseason tournament with a 2-1 record for the season.
Thunder Basin will next travel to Green River and Rock Springs for the Flaming Gorge Tournament next weekend. The Bolts will start the tournament Thursday night.
