Bolts both start Flaming Gorge tourney with wins
The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls basketball teams both started the Flaming Gorge Tournament with wins Thursday night in Rock Springs and Green River.
The boys beat Riverton 64-48 in Green River while the girls beat Rock Springs 60-32 on their home court.
For the boys, senior Deegan Williams led the team with 17 points, followed by senior McKale Holte with 15, junior Kayden LaFramboise with 10, senior Ryan Baker with nine and sophomore Bodie Williams with seven.
The Bolts boys (2-1) are ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings. The girls fell from No. 2 to No. 5 after starting the season 1-2 during the REMAX/Gillette Invite last weekend.
The Thunder Basin girls had a big bounce back game against Rock Springs.
Junior Joelie Spelts led the team with 18 points, followed by junior Laney McCarty with 17 and sophomore Attie Westbrook with eight.
CCHS boys lose 65-45, girls fall 57-48 in tourney
The Campbell County High School boys and girls basketball teams both started the Power2Play tournament with losses Thursday night in Windsor, Colorado.
The Camel boys lost to Severance 65-45 while the girls lost to Lutheran 57-48.
For the boys, freshman Rylan Robertson led the team in scoring with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Senior Logan Dymond finished with eight points and senior Austin Crimm finished with seven.
The boys fall back to 2-2 on the season after going 2-1 at the REMAX/Gillette Invite last weekend.
During the Camel girls’ loss, junior Madison Robertson led the team with 12 points, followed by junior Millie Riss with 10 and junior Julia Sarvey with nine. Freshman Lauren Kuhbacher grabbed six rebounds and senior Maddie Jacobson finished with five.
Freshman point guard Erika Martinez finished with three assists.
Post 42 registration open Jan. 5-6 at field
The Post 42 American Legion baseball team will have an open registration event for next year’s teams on Jan. 5-6 at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
All new players are welcome and signups are for all four teams, including the Roughriders, Rustlers, the prep team and the junior team. Registration will be from 5 to 7 p.m. both nights at the Roughriders’ clubhouse.
For more information, visit gilletteriders.com.
The Roughriders also renamed its annual Spring Classic Tournament to honor former Post 42 standout Kirby Drube. Going into its 15th season, the tournament will now be called the Kirby Drube Memorial Tournament, according to the team’s Facebook page.
Drube died from complications of COVID-19 in October.
Drube is a member of the Roughriders Hall of Fame (class of 2016) and the Wyoming Legion Baseball Hall of Fame (class of 2019). He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1994 before playing football and baseball at the University of Wyoming.
Chargers’ TE Parham in stable condition
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham was in stable condition and being evaluated for a head injury after being removed on a stretcher during a game against Kansas City on Thursday night.
Parham appeared to lose consciousness and was helped off the field on a stretcher early in the first quarter. He was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he was undergoing further tests and imaging.
“Any time you see that live and you’re close to it, it impacts you,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “But then at the same time, you know, we’re trying to play for him the rest of the way, and that’s what our guys did tonight, they laid it on the line and played a whale of a game for him.” The Chargers lost 34-28 in overtime when Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Parham, in his second year with Los Angeles, got his hands on a 5-yard pass from Justin Herbert in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal, but he dropped the ball when the back of his head slammed into the ground.
A camera zoomed on his face showed his eyes closed and his mouth open. A teammate briefly tried to move Parham’s left arm, but it was frozen in a bent position.
Trainers and medical personnel removed Parham’s facemask from his helmet and placed him on a backboard. The 24-year-old’s arms were shaking as he was wheeled off while concerned players from both teams watched.
“I’m just hoping for the best. Parham has been an incredible teammate and an incredible friend. He’s been nice to everyone in that locker room, and everyone loves him,” Herbert said.
“Obviously it’s incredibly tough to see him down on the field. But he’s tough. He’s a fighter, and we’ve just got to pray for him and hope for him, and hopefully he’s ready to go.”
