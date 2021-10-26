Wild move to 14-0 with weekend sweep
The Gillette Wild junior hockey team has yet to lose a game this season and improved to 14-0 with a two-game sweep of the Bozeman Icedogs on Friday and Saturday at home.
The Wild beat Bozeman 7-2 on Friday and 7-1 on Saturday.
Declan Young started the scoring in game one of the series with his 16th goal of the season in the first period, assisted by Caleb Sanborn. Carson Kuche scored off assists by Tristan Baker and Ian Richards less than two minutes later and Tucker Lien gave the Wild a 3-0 lead off an assist by Will Blake.
Sky Solig scored his fourth goal of the season off an assist by Lien before the Wild took a 5-0 lead with an Isaac Young goal off an assist by Kuche. The Icedogs scored the next two goals to make it 5-2 but the Wild added two insurance goals by Baker (assisted by Nicolas Dellibovi and Kuche) and Kuche (assisted by Sanborn and Young) in the third period to close out the game.
Jake Turek earned the win in net for the Wild with 29 saves on 31 shots.
In game two, Kuche scored the Wild’s first goal while shorthanded off assists by Jacob Guitard and Richards. Solig scored next off assists by Lien and Tyler Lasiter and Nate Fanning scored his first goal of the season off assists by Isaac Young and Declan Young.
After a Bozeman goal made it 3-1, Kuche scored his second goal of the first period off assists by Lasiter and Blake.
The game’s only goal in the second period came from Isaac Young off assists by Zack Slinger and Sanborn to give the Wild a 5-1 lead.
In the third period, Solig scored his second goal of the game off assists by Saizha Norwegian and Slinger before Sanborn closed out the game with a goal off assists by Lien and Fanning.
Jack Orchard was the winning goaltender for Gillette with 28 saves on 29 shots.
The Wild will travel for another two-game series with Bozeman next weekend in Montana. Gillette will play the Icedogs at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Bolts beat Sheridan 3-0 on senior night
The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team finished the regular season with a dominating 3-0 win over Sheridan at home Saturday afternoon.
Before the match, seniors Hannah Durgin, Ellie Thomas, Risa Pilon and Taylor Hamilton were celebrated for their hard work and dedication to the TBHS volleyball program over the last four years.
On the court, Thunder Basin won the first set 25-11 and the second set 25-14 before completely the sweep with a 25-9 win in the third set. The win solidifies the Bolts as the No. 2 seed out of the North quadrant for next weekend’s Class 4A East regional tournament.
Camels finish second at conference meet
The Campbell County High School swimming and diving team finished in second place at the Class 4A East conference meet Saturday in Cheyenne.
The Camels finished with 275 points, second to Cheyenne Central’s score of 326. Thunder Basin finished sixth with a score of 111.
Campbell County won three individual events and two relays during the finals Saturday.
Senior Berkeley Christensen won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.09 seconds and the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 14.69 seconds. Sophomore Zoe Gallion won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:33.96.
The Camels’ relay team of Gallion, Skye Rehard, Haily Creary and Cydney Pfaff won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.22. The team of Christensen, Gallion, Creary and Allison Granat won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:46.73.
Southern Miss accepts invite to join Sun Belt
Southern Mississippi accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference on Friday, dealing another blow to Conference USA, which already had six members announce their departures this week.
Two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Southern Miss had agreed to leave a conference it helped found in 1995 and join the Sun Belt at a date to be determined.
The Southern Miss news comes a day after the American Athletic Conference announced the additions of six C-USA schools — UAB, Charlotte, Rice, Florida Atlantic, North Texas and UTSA — also at a date to be determined.
Conference USA is down to seven schools committed to the league long-term — Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, Florida International, Marshall, Louisiana Tech and UTEP — and that could be dwindling as the Sun Belt continues to grow.
Journalist imprisoned over leaked comments
DUBAI — Prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates on Friday announced they had imprisoned a television journalist over apparently leaked pre-match comments made before the Emirates’ tie with Iraq during a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.
Authorities did not identify the journalist they imprisoned from the state-run Abu Dhabi Sports Channel, nor the others fired from the broadcaster over the incident. However, they described the comments made as “harming the public interest and provoking hate speech.”
The comments came before the channel went on air between the match commentators and analysts back at a studio, according to a statement carried by the state-run WAM news agency.
The feed was “hacked and the published clips were seized and broadcast on accounts on some social media sites,” the WAM report said. It said an investigation continued into how the hack took place.
The detained journalist faces charges that carry up to five years in prison and a fine from $1,360 up to $136,000, according to the state-linked newspaper The National in Abu Dhabi.
The Abu Dhabi Sports Channel fired three people involved with the broadcast over the incident, WAM said. The two others were arrested and later released on bail, authorities said.
In the meeting of Dutch coaches, Bert van Marwijk’s United Arab Emirates lineup was held to a 2-2 draw by Dick Advocaat’s Iraq in Dubai on Oct. 12.
The UAE is a nation of autocratic rulers where speech is strictly monitored. Emiratis online have encouraged fellow citizens to report comments critical of the country to law enforcement in the past amid the country’s yearslong boycott of Qatar with other Arab nations. That boycott ended in January. Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
