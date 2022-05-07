Taylor Shaw will remember his three seasons in Gillette for the rest of his life.
Shaw, who was a coach for the Gillette Wild junior hockey team from 2018-2020, has three things to remind him of his time spent in Wyoming every single day. The 27-year-old met his wife, Brittany, during his time in Gillette and also became a stepfather to her two children.
Shaw started as an assistant coach for the Wild before being named the interim head coach in 2019 after Steve Kruk was fired. Ethan Hayes was hired as Gillette’s head coach and general manager the following season and Shaw moved back to an assistant coaching role.
After spending three years coaching the Wild in the North American Tier III Hockey League, Shaw took a job as an assistant coach for the Kenai River Brown Bears in Soldotna, Alaska. The Brown Bears play in the North American Hockey League. The NAHL is one junior league higher than the NA3HL.
For the second time in his coaching career, Shaw took over as interim head coach of the Brown Bears in November when the team parted ways with Josh Dubinsky after an 0-16-0-0 start to the season. Kenai River went 14-25-3-2 after Shaw took over to finish the regular season.
Just like with the Wild, Shaw served as interim head coach for the Brown Bears while a search for a new head coach took place. But Shaw was able to prove himself as a leader in his six months at the helm. His leadership qualities led the team to extend a job offer for him to become the full-time head coach.
Shaw was announced as the new head coach last week. It is his first head coaching job in his nine-year career.
“The goal for junior hockey players is to develop and advance and it’s no different for us coaches,” Shaw said. “When it happens, you have to know that you got there for a reason. The work you’ve done and the respect you’ve obtained is what got you here, but now you can’t change what you do every day just because your title changed.”
Shaw credits his three years with the Gillette Wild organization as a big part of his recent promotion. Spending time in the trenches with the Wild gave him crucial experience that eventually led him to becoming a head coach in the NAHL.
“The Wild helped me a tremendous amount,” Shaw said. “Gillette was where I learned that you can make mistakes as long as you learn and grow from them. That time in my life was a huge part of my development. I matured quite a bit as a person and as a coach in my three years there.”
Shaw was a hockey player himself before transitioning to the bench when he was 19 years old. His playing days gives him an avenue to connect with the players he coaches on the ice.
“I’m a better coach than I was a player,” Shaw said. “I had four knee surgeries by the time I was 20. I have a teaching degree and my dad was a longtime teacher so I’ve always just had this passion for coaching.
“When you have the want and will to be around the rink and stay in the game, the only way to do that is to get into coaching.”
Shaw’s favorite part about coaching in Alaska is the scenic drive to the rink every morning.
“It’s just such a special place here,” Shaw said. “You’re right on the ocean and you get to wake up everyday and see moose instead of deer on your way to the rink.”
Shaw’s goal now is to continue building on the culture he was able to create during his time as interim head coach. Shaw firmly believes that earning the respect of his players will eventually lead to the team winning games on the ice.
“I’m a big culture guy,” Shaw said. “We did a lot of work to fix the culture since taking over in November. I want to treat these guys like young men. We talk about hockey like it’s life. We want to continue to make those strides with our culture.”
Shaw’s family still lives in Wyoming but will move to Minnesota this summer to prepare for his first season as the official head coach of the Brown Bears. While the team’s home arena is in Alaska, the team spends roughly 40% of the season in Minnesota in order to be closer to division opponents, Shaw said.
“We have 17 guys eligible to return next year which is a lot for any level of junior hockey,” Shaw said. “There’s a lot to look forward to. There’s a lot of excitement and we’re really looking forward to having a full fresh start come September.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.