This year's Campbell County High School football team had its best season since 2016, but the magical ride came to an end with a 31-12 loss to Cheyenne East on the road Friday night.
The Camels went into the Class 4A quarterfinal round as the No. 6 seed while the defending state champions of Cheyenne East were the No. 3 seed.
Campbell County's defense kept the Camels in the game early and the game remained scoreless after one quarter. But in the second quarter, the Thunderbirds scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 8:26 left in the first half to take a 7-0 lead.
After a Camels' punt, East took a two-score lead on a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 with 3:45 left in the second quarter. The Thunderbirds added one more score in the first half on a 24-yard touchdown run with 2:16 left in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, East added to its lead with a field goal to make it 24-0 before scoring on a 37-ard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to make it 31-0.
Despite the lopsided score, the Camels kept fighting and were able to put together two consecutive scoring drives late in the game. Freshman quarterback Mason Drube connected with wide receiver Jace Walters on a 4-yard touchdown pass for the Camels' first points of the game to make it 31-6 after a missed extra point.
Campbell County recovered an onside kick and scored on the next play on a 36-yard pass from Drube to receiver Jeff Pelton to trim the lead to 31-12 with 7:05 left in the game. The Camels' recovered a second straight onside kick but turned the ball over on downs before East was able to run the majority of the remaining clock out on the Camels' season.
Friday's game was the Camels' first playoff game since 2019 and just the team's second playoff appearance since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017. The Camels finished the season 4-6, its highest win total since the 2016 season.
From 2017 to 2020, Campbell County won three games. This year's team won four games in an eight week span, showing the promise of the Camels' football program moving forward.
For more on Campbell County's football season, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or check Tuesday's print edition.
