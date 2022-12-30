Playing through it: Thunder Basin grieves a lost ‘brother’ together on the road

The six-hour bus ride from Gillette to Mitchell, South Dakota, didn’t feel real.
The one player missing from the bus was supposed to be missing from the bus. After an injury sidelined him earlier this month, the rest of the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team knew they’d be without their “hustle guy,” “brother” and “light.”
Just not in the way they had prepared for.
“You could just tell something’s missing,” junior Bodie Williams said of the long bus ride. “Like, I just don’t think it feels real.”
Much of the past week has not felt real for those processing the loss of Max Sorenson, a 17-year-old junior and spark plug for the Bolts basketball team, who died unexpectedly Monday afternoon.
In remembering him, his teammates couldn’t find enough glowing words to describe the friend and brother they lost.
In his friend’s telling, Sorenson was selfless, hard-working and simply a good person. You would seldom see him without a smile. His personality was infectious. He was someone who others wanted to be around.
“Max was just always smiling,” said senior Caleb Howell. “We’d be playing and he’d do something wrong and he’d still be smiling.”
He remembers Sorenson would respond to coach Rory Williams’ orders in practice with his customary grin and “Yes, sir” replies. Always in an affable mood. In Sorenson’s two short years in Gillette, he made an undeniable impact on his peers.
So it was with an overwhelming mix of grief and perseverance in tow, that those friends and Bolts teammates decided as a whole to leave town as planned for the Hoop City Classic in Mitchell and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, bringing their memories and stories of Sorenson along for the ride.
Playing through it
The decision of whether or not to board the bus to South Dakota days after learning of their teammate’s death was up to the players.
“We made it very clear to them that as a coaching staff, we were good either way, we totally understood and we just wanted to do what they thought was best for them,” said coach Williams.
At that point, basketball was clearly secondary. The trip was about being together. On the bus, in the hotel and on the court.
“We all thought it was important to still talk about him and not act throughout the trip like it didn’t happen,” said senior Kayden LaFramboise. “We all were just swapping stories, showing pictures, videos and funny stuff that we have of Max and I think that was also really big in the healing process.”
While taking the trip proved to be the right call, the decision to play on without Sorenson was not automatic.
“I think a lot of our initial reactions were it feels wrong to go play, that’s kind of how I felt,” LaFramboise said. “But I think it was really important that we came and we’re around each other throughout this grieving process.”
Making the trek east with loss in their hearts was one thing, but playing through the pain of grieving was harder than expected.
The Bolts faced Houston High School, from Tennessee, to open the tournament Wednesday afternoon. It was their first time on the court this season without Sorenson, who was injured in the last game Thunder Basin played against Rock Springs a couple weeks ago.
The team warmed up in Bolt-blue t-shirts with Sorenson’s No. 3 on the back. A shrine with his jersey, basketball shoes and angel-winged portrait rested on an empty seat of the bench. The opposing team, and just about everyone in the building, was aware and sympathetic to what the Bolts were preparing to do.
“That was the hardest game I ever had to play,” Howell said.
It was difficult on a lot of levels. That was clear from the perspective of their coach, too.
“You could see that they were just in a different place,” Williams said, of his team’s demeanor before the game. “I think it really hit that they were getting ready to go play a basketball game without No. 3 and that was just, I don’t know what the word is, it was just, probably — they couldn’t do it.”
There’s no prescribed manner for how to respond to that moment. There’s wasn’t a word for it, Williams said, but you could see it in their eyes.
An impossible blend of pain and shock with perseverance and determination.
They knew playing without No. 3 would be hard. There was just no way of knowing in what way it would be hard, or just how hard it would be, a testament to the impact Sorenson made on his teammates.
As it was, the team had a completely new look this season after losing all five starters from their championship team to graduation. New roles were still being established, but early on, it was clear that Sorenson was their “hustle guy.”
“He was all over the court, he’s getting really difficult rebounds, he’s making the extra play so someone else can score … I think that’s how much he cared, enough to put his own scoring and his own achievements aside,” LaFramboise said. “I think he really bought into his role of being our hustle guy.”
In their first game without him, that spirit was clearly missing. They were faced with as great a loss as many could imagine and they embraced the hurt and struggle that came with it.
In that, there’s healing.
“When you’re out there for those 32 minutes, everything feels like it’s normal again,” LaFramboise said. “You kind of get that pain relief from your heart, for 32 minutes.”
Then the game and relief ended. But with that came a reminder that the pain is not forever. It can and will go away.
“It’s just tough to talk about because it’s still so new and fresh and everybody’s still in a little disbelief that he’s no longer with us,” coach Williams said. “Such a great kid, such a great family, Thunder Basin, we were spoiled to have him in our program the past two years because they don’t get any better than Max.”
In the basketball world, you hear the common refrain that “ball is life.” Of course, there’s more to life than playing ball. But there’s a certain magic that occurs when hardwood, leather and squeaking Nikes come together.
There’s no one word to describe it. Like how there’s no one word to describe the look in a player’s eyes when grieving the loss of their own. Ball is life because life is complex and tenuous. It’s unfair, tragic — and despite that — beautiful.
It’s too many things at once to articulate. It’s so complicated that it’s best to know the simple truth: Life and death are easier understood, not alone, but together.
When the Bolts decided to take their grief to South Dakota this week, it didn’t matter that they won or lost, or how much they lost by. For them, basketball was a vehicle toward healing and it was secondary.
What mattered is that they played and healed together.
If not with, than for, No. 3.
