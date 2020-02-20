Ryan Newman released from hospital after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ryan Newman was released from a Florida hospital on Wednesday, two days after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Roush Fenway Racing released a photo of Newman leaving a Daytona Beach hospital holding the hands of his two young daughters. The announcement came just a few hours after the team said he was fully alert and walking around the hospital.
The team said the 42-year-old Indiana native “continues to show great improvement.” The team added that “true to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while playing with his two daughters” and included a photo of Newman standing in a hospital gown, smiling with his arms around the girls.
Newman was injured Monday night when he crashed while leading NASCAR’s biggest race. Contact from Ryan Blaney sent Newman spinning into the wall and his Ford went airborne, where it was then hit by Corey LaJoie in the driver side door.
The car landed on its roof, slid across Daytona International Speedway and came to a rest upside down and on fire, with gasoline pouring out of the vehicle. It took a safety team nearly 20 minutes to remove Newman from the car and he was taken to a Daytona Beach hospital.
Cavs’ Beilein resigning after just 54 games
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers first-year coach John Beilein will end a rough season by stepping down after 54 games, according to multiple reports Tuesday night.
The former Michigan coach, who was a surprising hire by the Cavs last year because of his age (67) and lack of any pro experience, is expected to say goodbye to staff and players Wednesday when they return from the All-Star break, ESPN.com reported, citing anonymous league sources.
Beilein signed a five-year contract — the final year was a club option — in May. ESPN said he and the Cavs negotiated a financial settlement that will pay him a portion of the remaining money on his 2019-20 contract.
Al-Khelaifi charged in FIFA bribery case
GENEVA — Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi was charged Thursday by Swiss federal prosecutors in connection with a wider bribery investigation linked to World Cup television rights.
The office of Switzerland’s attorney general filed an indictment charging Al-Khelaifi with inciting former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke “to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.”
TheQatari soccer and television executive, however, no longer faces an accusation of bribery. Following a three-year investigation, FIFA reached an “amicable agreement” with Al-Khelaifi last month, prosecutors said, to drop its criminal complaint relating to the awarding of 2026 and 2030 World Cup rights to Qatari broadcaster BeIN Sports.
Al-Khelaifi is the head of Doha-based BeIN Sports and also a member of the UEFA executive committee.
Al-Khelaifi was indicted for his alleged part in providing Valcke — who had influence over the awarding of World Cup rights until being removed from office in 2015 — with use of a luxury villa in Sardinia without paying rent valued at up to 1.8 million euros ($1.94 million).
Valcke was charged with accepting bribes, “several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement … and falsification of documents.”
For the first time in the five-year investigation of FIFA business, Swiss prosecutors revealed that they believe Valcke received kickbacks totaling 1.25 million euros ($1.35 million) to steer World Cup rights toward favored broadcasters in Italy and Greece.
A third person who was not identified was charged with briberyover those payments and also for inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.
Al-Khelaifiwas appointed to the UEFA executive committee, representing European soccer clubs, one year ago despite being implicated in the bribery case. He is also an influential board member of the European Club Association, which is seeking to drive reforms in the Champions League to favor elite clubs such as French champion PSG.
He denied wrongdoing after being questioned in 2017 and 2019 in connection with criminal proceedings opened three years ago.
Al-Khelaifi has also been implicated in a separate corruption investigation by French prosecutors that is linked to Qatar seeking hosting rights for the track and field world championships. Doha hosted the 2019 edition.
Cleveland is just 14-40 — the worst record in the Eastern Conference — and Beilein struggled to gain his players’ confidence or respect while the losses piled up.
Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is expected to take over on an interim basis for Beilein. Bickerstaff coached in Memphis for nearly two full seasons before being fired last year. He was also Houston’s head coach in 2015-16.
Beilein’s departure continues a troubling pattern for the Cavs, who have been plagued by coaching instability and nearly constant change over the past few years. Bickertstaff is Cleveland’s seventh coach since 2013.
Beilein never got comfortable in his short time with the Cavs. He struggled to adjust to the pro game with its more demanding travel schedule and lack of practice time. Everything was so different than in college, where Beilein didn’t have to juggle massive egos and deal with players making much more money.
The losing took its toll on Beilein, who admitted being beaten down before the Cavs went their separate ways at the All-Star break. As it turned out, Cleveland’s first win at home since Dec. 23 that snapped a 12-game losing streak on Feb. 12 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was Beilein’s final game.
When they hired Beilein, the Cavs felt his extensive college background would give him an advantage in developing Cleveland’s young players like guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. However, Beilein had a hard time connecting with his players and several veterans grumbled publicly and privately about his style.
There was a troubling stretch when veteran star forward Kevin Love expressed his frustration with teammates and the Cavs’ direction. Love later apologized, but it was clear to everyone around the team that Beilein wasn’t working out and something had to change.
Beilein also had his share of missteps. He inadvertently called his players “thugs” during a team meeting and while his apology was accepted, it didn’t help his cause within the locker room.
Beilein also had to deal with his son Patrick’s resignation as coach at Niagara. The younger Beilein cited personal reasons for leaving the program before his first game.
It’s not clear what will be next for Beilein, who went 571-325 at Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia and Michigan. He took the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament nine times in 12 seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.