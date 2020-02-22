The Campbell County High School girls were up to a lead of 47-34 after Camel junior Halle Hladky dropped both free throws in with 4:44 to play in the final quarter.
Then the Camels let the Broncs score nine unanswered points, and the game was within three points late in the game.
The momentum change made Campbell County coach Mitch Holst call a timeout, and something seemed to click afterwards.
“We just got a little threatened," Holst said. "When we have leads, we've let many of them go. ... As displeased as I was in the middle of the fourth quarter, I was really pleased at the end."
Campbell County (7-12 Overall, 3-1 Conf.) finished the game by giving up zero points to Sheridan, while scoring eight for itself, and CCHS took a 55-43 victory at Sheridan High School on Friday night.
The Camels will finish the regular season undefeated against the Broncs (2-16 Overall, 0-4 Conf.). They defeated the nearby rival Class 4A school 63-53 in late January.
Junior Shaelea Milliron scored nine points. Junior Liv Castellanos and sophomore Maddie Jacobson each tallied seven.
Halle Hladky, a Campbell County junior, was back from injury after missing most of the games since the Energy Classic in late December due to a hip injury, Holst said.
Campbell County freshman Raimi Hladky hit the first 3-point shot of her career at the end of the third quarter to put the Camels up 37-27. It was her defense, however, that impressed Holst.
"Raimi Hladky came in and defended the ball really, really well, so maybe that's a role that maybe we can expand on," Holst said.
The Camels play next against the Natrona County Mustangs at 1 p.m. Saturday at CCHS.
