Campbell County High School hosted its annual soap scrimmage Friday night to kick-off the football season.
It was the moment senior Xander Beeson has been waiting for for months.
"All those months of sitting at home and not being able to do anything ... this was just the moment I've been counting down for," Beeson said. "I'm so ready for next Friday."
The varsity and JV teams were both divided evenly to allow players to experience something different than practice, said head coach Andrew Rose.
"This is just a way to get the jitters out and get goofy things out of the way like not lining up onside and little movements in the backfield," Rose said. "It just gets us used to full game speed."
The star of the scrimmage was junior Will Miller, who Rose said has solidified himself as the starting running back after three weeks of impressive practices. Miller ran for three rushing touchdowns, including two 10 yard touchdowns on back-to-back plays.
Senior quarterback Kaden Race also flashed his speed with a couple long runs behind center, including one for 40 yards.
"It was great to be out here with all the guys again," Race said. "It was a lot of fun."
The scrimmage was a way for the team on both sides of the ball to build confidence, Race said.
It was announced at the scrimmage that the Camels senior night would be moved to the first game of the season next Friday versus Rock Springs.
Zach Schmidt, activities director of CCHS, said it was a way to guarantee the seniors a senior night with the uncertainty of COVID-19.
"We just want to make sure that kids can have one," Schmidt said. "We don't want a repeat of what happened in the spring because that was devastating for the kids."
The scrimmage started off with a scare, as junior Brady Thompkins was injured on the first offensive play.
"You'll be hard-pressed to find a harder worker than (Thompkins)," Rose said. "He's an all-around dude and you can count on him. We'll have to play that one by ear."
The scrimmage had roughly 150 people in attendance. Fans were respectful of social distancing guidelines which should help the football season continue successful, Schmidt said.
"It's exciting to get the kids back and to be able to watch them do the things that they love," Schmidt said. "You get to see the fans come out and it's different but at the same time we've received a lot of positive feedback from the families here tonight."
The Camels will kick-off the regular season at home next Friday versus Rock Springs, which now will honored the class of 2021 with a senior night celebration.
