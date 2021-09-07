The Campbell County High School football team was sporting some new all-black home jerseys Friday night, but that wasn’t the only thing catching the eyes of the packed home crowd.
The Camel offense exploded for 463 total yards and seven touchdowns in the team’s home-opener against Laramie. The defense was equally impressive, holding the Plainsmen to 57 yards of offense in 37 plays.
Friday was a special night for the Campbell County football program and its fans. The 48-3 win over Laramie marked the first time the Camels have won a a home game since Oct. 18, 2019.
It was just the program’s third win at Camel Stadium since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017.
“It feels great. It’s awesome,” senior captain Will Miller said after the game. “It’s really nice to show out in front of the home crowd. They were a huge help.”
Sophomore quarterback Aidan Dorr admitted he was a little nervous coming out of the locker room to start the game. He made his first career varsity start against Laramie after backing up Kaden Race last season as a freshman.
The Camels’ other quarterback, freshman Mason Drube, was absent from the team Friday because of a family emergency, coach Andrew Rose said. Drube started the Camels’ first game last week against Rock Springs while Dorr played under center the majority of the second half.
“At the beginning it was just a different atmosphere,” Dorr said. “It was black-out night (for the student section) and everybody was going crazy so I kind of got the chills coming out.
“I was like ‘Man, this is my first time doing this. So let’s make it a good one. Let’s make it one to remember.’”
The offensive barrage was a welcomed sight for Campbell County fans. The Camels have lost 17 games in the last three seasons and were outscored 654 to 189 in games the team lost, according to Wyoming-football.com.
It wasn’t uncommon to have a running clock put on against them in past seasons because of lopsided scores. But the Camels turned the tables and forced a running clock in the fourth quarter against the Plainsmen.
Miller was motivated by the crowd and by the student section to get involved both offensively and defensively as much as possible. Miller plays both running back and linebacker for the Camels.
Miller was one of six different Camels to find the endzone Friday night. Miller finished with nine carries for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Ian Carter led the backfield with 18 carries for 145 and a pair of touchdowns. Dorr ran for one touchdown and threw for another.
Senior tight end Logan Dymond caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Dorr while senior wide receiver Remar Pitter also scored on a 40-yard catch. But Campbell County wasn’t just creating points on offense.
Senior defensive back Jace Walter intercepted a Laramie pass in the second quarter and took it back 45 yards for a touchdown.
The Camels were able to end the game on a play they haven’t had many opportunities to run in the last five seasons. Dorr was able to take one final knee to chew the rest of the clock out with 11 seconds left and a 48-3 lead.
An eruption from the Camels’ cannon was followed by the student section storming the players on the field. For the first time in nearly two years, the Campbell County football team and its fans were able to celebrate a win at Camel Stadium together.
Keeping the momentum
Rose gathered his players together at midfield after the celebration. The entire team circled around Rose and took a knee, waiting anxiously for Rose’s post-game speech.
“This is just the beginning,” Rose told his team. “We’re only in week two. We need to continue to make a statement each and every week. ... And it starts tomorrow. See you at 8 a.m.”
The win brings the Camels back to 1-1 on the season. It’s the first time Campbell County has had a .500 winning percentage in the middle of a season since 2016.
Rose was excited for his players and their performances on Friday night. But the work for the Camels is far from over, he said.
“You can’t hang your hat on any win,” Rose said. “Each week poses a new threat so you have to adapt and you have to take that next step. If you were giving 100% last week, you have to give 110% the next.
“We just have to continue to step up our game. Whether it’s in preparation during practice or watching film. That’s what this game requires.”
Campbell County had a rough first week in Rock Springs before its win over Laramie this weekend. The Camels lost 56-8 to the Tigers, who are 2-0 after beating both Gillette schools in consecutive weeks to start the season.
“I’m feeling a lot better now than I was last week at around this same time,” Rose said after Friday’s win. “They were upset with themselves last week and they didn’t have a good showing and they knew they were better than that.
“Make no mistake, Rock Springs is a good football team. But we’re a good football team. We just forgot for a minute.”
The key for the Camels now will be to carry the momentum into this week’s matchup with the defending champions of Cheyenne East. The Thunderbirds are 1-1 after opening the season with a 39-34 loss to Thunder Basin and beating Natrona County 14-13 on Friday.
“I’m excited,” Miller said. “This is a huge momentum boost going into a tough team next week so it was really important to secure this ‘W’ to get some momentum moving forward.”
Campbell County will also need to take advantage of its home games this season. The Camels have just three home games remaining, including homecoming against Cheyenne South on Sept. 17, a crosstown matchup with Thunder Basin on Sept. 24 and a rivalry game with Sheridan on Oct. 15.
For now, the Camels’ focus will be Cheyenne East. The Thunderbirds are ranked No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings.
The Camels and Thunderbirds will play at 6 p.m. Friday in Cheyenne.
