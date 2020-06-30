Campbell County Parks and Recreation is having a high school dodgeball tournament July 25. Rosters will be available for sign up on July 1 at the Rec Center.
Parents will need to sign the roster if their child is younger than 18.
Fees for the tournament will be $60 per team, which have six people on the court at one time and a limit of eight.
There will be a captain’s meeting the morning of the tournament in the Campbell County Fieldhouse at 10 a.m., before the tournament kicks off at 11 a.m. There will be a round-robin tournament will played followed by a double elimination tournament.
Prizes will be available for the top teams. Parks and Rec COVID-19 guidelines will be followed for the tournament, which adhere to Gov. Mark Gordon’s guidelines.
