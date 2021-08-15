The Campbell County High School boys and girls tennis teams started the season with a sweep of Torrington at home Saturday afternoon. Both the Camel boys and girls beat the Trailblazers 5-0.
Marcus Sarvey beat Aidyn Saucedo 7-6, 2-6 and 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Kyle Barton beat Isaac Bartlett 4-6, 6-3 and 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Jason Fink and Kody Klinebeat Gabe Russel and Cody Clayton 6-2 and 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Hayden Lemm and Tully Allison beat Adam Bartlett and Ben Firminhac 3-6, 6-1 and 6-3 at No. 2 doubles and Rylan Robertson and EJ Hallcroft beat Jorey Asmus and Gabe Posten 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
On the girls side, Alexa Richert beat Bethany Wunibald 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Abi Neary beat Jacee Shields 6-4 and 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. Mari Bouzis and Maddie Edwards beat Kayla Watson and Katie Watson 6-2 and 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Peyton Whitt and Halo Miller beat Kassidy Hurley and Julanna Russell 6-3 and 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Samantha Torres and Bailey Gray beat Olivia Judkins and Cali Yeik 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Campbell County will return to the courts Thursday for a pair of home duals against Powell and Cody. The Camels will play Powell at 10 a.m. and Cody at 3 p.m. at CCHS.
