The Energy Classic Basketball Tournament, which started in 1998, is back again this weekend from Thursday-Saturday at Gillette College's Pronghorn Center.
There will be a girl's and boy's tournament with eight teams competing in each side.
The team's in the girl's tournament are Campbell County High School, Thunder Basin High School, Douglas High School (Wyoming), Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas), Lynwood High School (Lynwood, CA), Miramonte High School (Orinda, CA), Orangewood Academy (Garden Grove, CA) and Thunder Ridge High School (Idaho Falls, ID).
For the boy's tournament, the team's are TBHS, CCHS, Benson Tech High School (Portland, OR), Desert Oasis High School (Las Vegas), Holy Rosary High School (Alberta, Canada), Miramonte High School (Orinda, CA), South Eugene High School (Eugene, OR) and Thunder Ridge High School (Idaho Falls, ID).
Admission is free for fans. Games start at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday and the tournament's final game is the boy's championship at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
