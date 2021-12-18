The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team went 3-0 at the Flaming Gorge Tournament this weekend in Rock Springs and Green River.
The Bolts beat Riverton 64-48 Thursday with senior Deegan Williams leading the team with 17 points. Senior McKale Holte followed with 15, junior Kayden LaFramboise had 10, senior Ryan Baker had nine and sophomore Bodie Williams had seven.
Thunder Basin moved on to beat Lyman 73-25 Friday night. Deegan finished with 21 points, followed by Holte with 13, Bodie with 12, Baker with nine and LaFramboise with eight.
The Bolts made 16 3-pointers as a team, TBHS coach Rory Williams said.
Thunder Basin ended the three-day tournament with a solid 76-40 win over Rock Springs on their home court Saturday afternoon. Deegan led the team again with 24 points while Holte finished with 18 and senior Ethan Cox had 16.
The Bolts went into the season unanimously ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings and will likely retain its spot after this weekend. Thunder Basin improved to 5-1 overall.
