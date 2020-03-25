The last college rodeos of the spring season have been canceled by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the organization's Facebook page.
The 2020 College National Finals Rodeo is still scheduled to run from June 14-20 in Casper, according to the post. By May 14, a decision will be made on whether to have the CFNR after consulting with state and federal health officials.
