Colt Welsh learned early on in life that sometimes it’s all about who you know.
While that’s not all that landed the Campbell County High School senior a spot wrestling in college, it was a good start. Welsh signed this week to wrestle at Dickinson State University in North Dakota.
Camel head coach Clay Rodgers knew Blue Hawks’ coach Justin Schlecht from his own wrestling days in college. Rodgers was also a standout wrestler at Campbell County before moving on to wrestle at DSU.
“Obviously it’s great to have connections,” Welsh said. “I went on a campus visit and I loved it. It’s small and all the people there were amazing.”
Welsh was a four-time state placer for the Camels. He finished fourth at 113 pounds at the Class 4A state tournament as a senior this year. He placed third as a junior at 113 pounds, second as a sophomore at 106 pounds and sixth as a freshman at 106 pounds.
The Camel senior has been wrestling since he was 5 years old. Being able to wrestle in college was always something he dreamed of as a kid growing up.
“I always looked at college wrestling as the best of the best,” Welsh said. “If you can get accepted into that, you’re ready to go. I wanted to prove that not only to myself but to the people around me that I was capable of doing it.”
Welsh has already established a rigorous workout plan for the summer before moving to Dickinson in the fall. He credits his coaches at Campbell County — and Rodgers specifically — for helping mold him into the wrestler he is today.
“Campbell County kind of showed me what it means to be my own wrestler,” Welsh said. “They were very good at learning who I am and helping me in ways I needed to be helped. They individually coached each wrestler and now I can take that into college with me.”
Welsh plans to study chemistry in the classroom after finding a passion for applying math and hands-on lab work into real life situations.
The reality of being able to continue his wrestling career in college hasn’t completely sunk in yet for Welsh. While he’s still processing all the emotions that come along with a big decision, the biggest emotion that comes to the surface now is gratitude.
“Honestly I can’t even put it into words,” Welsh said. “The excitement alone is overwhelming, and then you throw in the nerves of moving away and branching out into adulthood. But I’m really excited to take this next step in my life.”
Thinking back to 12 years ago when he was just getting started as a wrestler, Welsh had one piece of advice he’d share with his younger self.
“I’d just tell myself that you’ll get there and to keep working,” Welsh said. “I’d tell myself to not overload yourself and not to try and meet the standards that other people think you should meet.
“I truly believe that if you want anything in life, you’ll get it. It just might not be as quick as others, but you’ll get it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.