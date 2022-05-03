The odds of two college teammates playing together at the professional level aren’t very high.
The odds of five college teammates playing together at the professional level are incalculable.
E’Mond Caldwell, Ray Lewis III, Tabyus Taylor, Jacoby Blackmon and Quantaye Battle have defied those odds. The five men all played together for two years at Virginia Union University and are now all playing professionally for the Wyoming Mustangs indoor football team.
The quintet played at the Division II school together from 2017 to 2019. The group reconnected in Wyoming after former Mustangs coach Michael Coleman recruited Battle to play defensive back in Gillette.
“I reached out to all of them after Coleman got me,” Battle said. “I wanted these guys with me. These are the guys I was with in college that helped me get over the hump.”
The five players’ paths started in different parts of the country. Caldwell came to VUU from North Carolina, Battle from Baltimore, Taylor from Virginia and Blackmon and Lewis from Florida. But the group was brought together through their own unique set of circumstances.
Lewis — son of two-time Super Bowl champion linebacker Ray Lewis — transferred to VUU after being dismissed from the Coastal Carolina University football team. He was arrested in 2016 and charged with sexual assault, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
The charges were dropped the following year after court records showed that his accuser had sent a text message to a second woman saying they could sue the Lewis family for a “ton of money.”
“Everybody’s got that little bit of extra drive because of the adversity we’ve been through,” Lewis said. “That’s what Union was for us, it was an opportunity for some of us to get a second or a third chance.
“We all had these big aspirations but some of us made some bad decisions and those decisions led us to that spot. But now we all have something more to play for. Now it makes it easier because you know you got guys who you can relate to whenever you’re struggling.”
Destiny didn’t just bring the men together in Virginia. The five men were brought back together to help build the foundation of the Mustangs in the team’s second season playing in the Champions Indoor Football League.
The familiarity of having played together already has led to an easier-than-usual transition to the indoor football scene. While they describe the indoor game as much faster because of the condensed field, having four former teammates lining up on the same field is an undeniable advantage for the group.
Battle and Lewis regularly line up side-by-side in the Mustangs defensive back field while Blackmon lines up on the defensive line. It’s nearly an identical look to when they played college ball together.
“Sometimes you just give one another that look and they know exactly what you’re talking about,” Lewis said.
“We don’t even have to say much to each other,” Battle added. “We all just know.”
Caldwell plays quarterback and Taylor is the Mustangs’ leading running back on the season. Having former college teammates playing on both sides of the ball makes the experience even more special for Caldwell.
“It’s special because there’s two sides to football, and this group is on both sides (offense and defense),” Caldwell said. “You know you got one of your brothers out there on the field at all times and you know they’re going to have stuff right.”
Being there for each other on the field is one thing. But players have an unusual amount of downtime between practices and games during the four-month season. It doesn’t take long for players to be stricken with home-sickness and an episode of second thoughts.
“I remember getting up at 5 a.m. with these guys (in Virginia) and doing workouts so the camaraderie and the chemistry is already there,” Blackmon said. “They still hold me accountable and I hold them accountable.
“I know that I can talk to them and they aren’t going to take it too personally. We have that type of communication where it’s just like talking to my brothers.”
Battle agreed, saying no player is too big or too strong not to get caught up in the emotions of the season once in a while.
“It’s especially helpful to have this group of guys when you’re having a bad day and all you want to do is go home,” Battle said.
None of the five men expected to play a professional football game in the state of Wyoming. Most of them didn’t know a thing about Wyoming until they moved here. But making the move to play for the Mustangs shows how dedicated the team — and this group of five players in particular — is to becoming better football players.
“It just shows how much will we have to go play together all the way across the country,” Taylor said. “For all of these guys to actually come up here and meet up here, it just shows you how dedicated we are to play.”
The Mustang players have gone through plenty of adversity through the team’s first seven games of the season. The team is already on its third head coach after Coleman was fired and his replacement Curtis Williams resigned for medical reasons.
But this group is used to riding the waves together. Between college and now Wyoming, there isn’t a test the five men have gone through that they didn’t come out stronger on the other side.
“We’ve been through it all together,” Battle said.
“You can change the captain of the ship but the boat keeps on sailing,” Lewis added.
Years ago, all five five men traveled to Virginia with different goals. But the group has come to Wyoming with one shared goal between the five of them.
“The goal is to win a championship and go to the next level,” Battle said.
There’s no clear-cut path for an indoor football player to reach the next level. A majority of the Mustangs players — if not all of them — aspire to make it to the National Football League or Canadian Football League.
Playing in Wyoming is just a small step in the journey of becoming better football players. But for this group of five, it’s a step they’re glad they’re making together.
“No matter where we end up, we took this avenue together,” Lewis said. “We’re all going to take our own path — whatever that is — but we took this avenue together. We’re always going to remember this benchmark in our lives where we all got our start.”
For the group of five men, the most humbling part of it all is remembering the conversations back in college.
“At one point in time, we all talked about playing at the next level,” Caldwell said. “We wanted to see each other there. And now we’re here.”
