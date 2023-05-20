Alexis Poppleton
Alexis Poppleton will be the first hockey player from Gillette to play at the NCAA Division I level this fall.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

At a young age, Alexis Poppleton fell in love with hockey. From her first time skating through the Blades and Avs hockey program with the Rec Center as a 5-year-old to her gap year after graduating from Thunder Basin, getting to play hockey at the collegiate level has been something she has been hunting for.

