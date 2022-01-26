Bolts take down Camels 59-21 in first crosstown dual

Deyton Johnson (160, top) of Thunder Basin faces off with Logan Ketterling (160) of Campbell County during the schools’ wrestling dual Tuesday evening, Jan. 25, 2022 News Record photo/Celia Talbot Tobin
The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team beat Campbell County 59-21 in the first crosstown dual of the season Tuesday at TBHS. The Bolts won 10 of the 14 weight classes.
Antonio Avila won by pin over Payton Bachtold at 126 pounds, Jais Rose won 22-5 by technical fall over Tyson Stephens at 145 pounds, Cael Porter pinned Hunter Henderson at 152 pounds, Deyton Johnson pinned Logan Ketterling at 160 pounds, Cort Catlin pinned Wade Garrett at 170 pounds, Aden Jorgensen pinned Cohen Granzer at 182 pounds, Jaxson Viergets pinned Ivan Tucker at 195 pounds and Aidyn Mitchell pinned Sheldon Rollo at 220 pounds.
Thunder Basin’s Tanner Freeman and Lane Catlin won by forfeit at 106 and 285 pounds respectively.
For Campbell County, Fischer Smith pinned Jacob Hawk at 113 pounds, Darron Provost won by 7-3 decision over Ashton Leegaard at 120 pounds, Lucas Hill pinned Alex Draper at 132 pounds and Logan Johnson pinned Lukus Maxwell at 138 pounds.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will return to the mat for the Ron Thon Invite this weekend in Riverton. The Camels and Bolts will wrestle Friday and Saturday.
