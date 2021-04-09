Freshman Onna Castellanos leads state in saves in first year playing soccer

Onna Castellanos didn’t know what sport she wanted to play this spring.
After basketball ended last month, the Campbell County High School freshman sat in her bedroom and contemplated what new challenge she wanted to take on. It wasn’t until the day before tryouts that Castellanos decided to go out for the high school soccer team.
Now three weeks later, Castellanos so far leads Class 4A with 39 saves through her first four games at the varsity level, according to WyoPrep.com. While it’s surprising to see a freshman lead the state in saves, it’s even more surprising to see Castellanos performing so well in a sport she’d never played before.
“Last year the soccer coach got ahold of me after she saw me play in a dodgeball tournament, which is kind of funny,” Castellanos said. “Our dodgeball team won, so she called my father and wanted me to do soccer that year, but corona (COVID-19) canceled it.”
“Basketball had just ended and I didn’t really have anything else to do,” Castellanos said. “It was either track or soccer or softball, and I wanted to do something I’d never done before, so I chose soccer.”
Stephanie Stuber was “pleasantly surprised” to see Onna Castellanos during soccer tryouts last month at Campbell County.
Stuber, now in her third season coaching the Camels, believes she’s found her starting varsity goaltender for the next four years at CCHS. One look at the stat sheet shows Stuber’s belief isn’t much of a hot take.
Castellanos has immediately solidified herself as a ball hawk in front of the net. In just her third game, Castellanos had a season-high 16 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss to Laramie.
“She just stepped right in and took the driver’s seat,” Stuber said. “That’s what I’ve liked about her from the very beginning. She was never scared. She’s never shied away and she’s always up for a challenge.”
What makes Castellanos a good goalie is a natural tendency to want the ball in her hands. Like in basketball, she always wants to be part of the action.
“I’ve always been very competitive to get to the ball,” Castellanos said. “I really like stopping the ball and I will chase down any ball I see. I don’t know what else to say, I just like getting the ball.”
Ultimately, it was her decision to commit to playing soccer for the Camels. But fellow freshman Sydnee Streitz said it also took some convincing back when the pair were still eighth graders at Twin Spruce Junior High.
“Our season got canceled last year, but I convinced her to play,” Streitz said. “She didn’t know if she wanted to do track and I was like, ‘Onna, we need a goalie and you’d make a good goalie.’”
That prediction about her friend and teammate has been spot on so far. While the team is 1-3, spirits are high in the locker room for a young and developing group of athletes.
A big influence on her ability to pick up a new sport and start at the varsity level immediately has been support from her older teammates. Seniors like captain Shaelea Milliron make the process of learning a new sport less intimidating, Castellanos said.
Athleticism also runs in the family. Castellanos is the younger sister of CCHS basketball standout Liv Castellanos, who recently committed to playing college basketball at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
“With having her, I have the best supporter,” Castellanos said about her sister.
When told she is so far the saves leader in Class 4A, Castellanos was visibly surprised. The surprised face was shortly followed by a grin.
To maintain the success she’s found in net, Castellanos needs to continue to grow as an athlete and as a goaltender, Stuber said. But after seeing her perform so far this season, Stuber hopes to see Castellanos return to the soccer program the rest of her high school years.
The Camels have been in search of a goalie for the last couple of seasons, Stuber said. When she looks at Castellanos in net, Stuber not only sees a goalie for Campbell County this year but a goalie for the next four years.
Going forward, the key for Castellanos will be building confidence and maintaining it through adversity, Stuber said.
“She doesn’t know the game that well yet because this is the first time she’s ever played, but if she continues to grow and learn and get her technique down, she’s going to be all-state one day,” Stuber said.
Thinking back to that Sunday afternoon the day before tryouts, Castellanos doesn’t have any regrets about her decision to try out for the Campbell County soccer team. In fact, Castellanos thinks that decision could be the start of something very special.
“I’ve had the best experience so far,” Castellanos said. “It’s the best choice I’ve ever made.”
