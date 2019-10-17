It’s time to win or miss the playoffs for the Camels.
Campbell County High School has two football games left in the regular season and needs to win both to ensure a playoff spot when the state playoffs start Nov. 1.
The Camels play Cheyenne South on Friday at home, then travel to Casper Kelly Walsh next week.
Four teams are tied for last place in the state in Class 4A with 1-6 records — Campbell County, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh and Laramie — after Cheyenne South beat Laramie to earn its first win of the season last week.
“We need to come ahead with two wins. Obviously, we’re going to focus on this first game,” Campbell County coach Andrew Rose said. “We need to come out and play ball, and play like we should be playing.”
Camels running back Vijay Pitter didn’t play the entire second half in Friday’s game against Sheridan because of an injured right thumb.
“I’ll be alright,” he said after the game. “I’m not leaving these boys hanging.”
And it looks like the team’s leading rusher is true to his word.
Pitter was back practicing at full speed Wednesday with a taped up thumb. The highest-producing player on the camels offense is expected to play against the Bison.
Cheyenne South has the same record as Campbell County (1-6) after the Bison picked up their first win last week, a 36-35 nail-biter over Laramie, the only team Campbell County has defeated.
The Bison are a run-dominant team and scored their first passing touchdown of the season last week against Laramie.
Quarterback Braeden Hughes averages less than 100 yards per game passing this season. Hughes is the leading rusher on the team, just in front of running back Macarius Wright.
“Their quarterback’s slippery for sure, and he throws actually a pretty decent ball,” Rose said.
The Bison are methodical in their offensive strategy and run right up the middle multiple times for a couple of yards per rush before switching it up to take a defense by surprise, Rose said.
“Their fullback is just downhill right now. That quick dive is deadly,” Rose said. “They’ll hit that quick dive, quick dive, quick dive, and all of a sudden they’re running outside or the quarterback will keep it, and that’s where they really gash undisciplined teams.”
The Camels have the worst pass defense in Class 4A football and are giving up more than 200 passing yards per game on average and 27 total passing touchdowns this season. But the Bison have the worst pass offense and overall offense of the 10 Class 4A schools.
After losing 41-7 to Sheridan at home last weekend, the key to success over Cheyenne South is to stick to what has been successful: run Pitter hard up the middle until other things open up.
It is the last regular season home game of the season and senior night Friday. The 16 CCHS seniors will be honored at 5:35 p.m. before the start of the game.
This year’s senior class of football players has more than the last two senior classes combined.
“It’s a good senior class. They’re good kids,” Rose said. “They’re teaching how it should be done for our future program. I’ve loved coaching this group of kids thus far.”
Other notes:
1. Camel receiver/defensive back Desmond Medina was briefly knocked unconscious at practice Wednesday and is expected to miss Friday’s game while he goes through concussion protocol.
2. Receiver Angel Nava and defensive lineman/backup quarterback Ashten Johnson have been injured for the past couple of weeks, and they will probably miss the last two regular season games.
3. Cheyenne South was outscored by an average of 51 points through the first six games of the season before earning its first victory over Laramie.
4. If the Camels win one of the last two games, it leaves the door open for a tie that would be settled by head-to-head season records to see which team(s) make the playoffs.
