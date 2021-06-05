Kaden Race isn’t taking lightly the task of wearing his Campbell County High School football helmet one last time.
Race, who graduated from CCHS last month, is the school’s lone selection to play in this year’s 48th annual Shrine Bowl.
But he won’t be making the trip from Gillette to Casper alone.
Race will join Thunder Basin’s Jaxon Pikula, Dyse Shepherd, Scott O’Dell, Michael Coleman and River Brisko for the annual high school all-star game that features graduated seniors.
The Shrine Bowl rosters are comprised of players voted by head coaches across the state in all classes. The teams are divided geographically by North and South.
In his senior year, Race was selected first team all-conference on defense for the Camels. The versatile athlete was No. 12 in the state with 12.1 defensive points per game and compiled 67 tackles, six tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and two blocked punts.
Race played both ways for the Camels, starting at quarterback in all nine of Campbell County’s games. He was No. 5 in the state in all-purpose yards with 189.6 per game and had 1,706 total yards on the season.
Race plays for the Post 42 American Legion baseball team during the summer. He’ll be trading in his batting gloves for a football helmet for a few days to participate in the Shrine Bowl.
“I always loved playing for Campbell County,” Race said. “There’s going to be some amazing athletes from across the state there, so I’m excited to represent Campbell County one last time. It’s going to be fun.”
Shepherd’s been around high school football since he can remember. Since his dad was a coach, Shepherd would always look up to the guys playing in the Shrine Bowl and made it a personal goal to play in the game himself when the time came.
“It feels great. It’s finally here,” Shepherd said. “It’s kind of hard to comprehend, you know? I used to be sitting on the sidelines at Camel games as a kid trying to predict who would be playing in the game and now I’m finally the one able to go.”
Shepherd, a 6-foot-4, 230 pound tight end, caught 25 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns during his senior season. The Shrine Bowl will be his last game in Gillette before moving on to play at Montana State University in Bozeman.
Jaxon Pikula led the state in rushing yards (1,885), rushing touchdowns (19) and yards per carry (7.5) on his way to earning first team all-state at running back. In the Bolt’s 29-15 loss to Cheyenne East in the state championship game, Pikula ran for 238 yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries.
Brisko (offensive lineman) and Shepherd were both named first team all-state on offense while Coleman earned the accolade as a linebacker on defense. O’Dell was second team all-state as an offensive lineman.
Shepherd and Race are looking forward to playing with and against some of the best football talents Wyoming has to offer.
One player Shepherd is looking forward to playing with is Nic Talich of Cody. Talich committed to the University of Wyoming as a preferred walk-on and led Class 3A in with 23.8 defensive points per game as a linebacker for the Broncs.
“I’ve heard that the game has been really competitive throughout the years,” Shepherd said. “I’m expecting to keep the same pace and just go out there and play my hardest. Whenever you play hard there’s always a competitive atmosphere.”
The Shrine Bowl experience will be a little different for this year’s group. In a normal year, players would take a bus trip to Salt Lake City, Utah, to visit the Shriners Hospital for Children.
The hospital visit won’t happen this year, Shepherd said. Instead, the Shine Bowl experience will be a five-day trip to Casper that begins Tuesday.
“I’m very disappointed and saddened that we can’t go to the Children’s Hospital,” Shepherd said. “But regardless, it’s just a great opportunity to still raise some money for the children still. It’s good to know that there’s a cause behind it and there’s more of a meaning to it than just a football game.”
The Shrine Bowl will be played June 12 at Natrona County High School in Casper.
TBHS coach Trent Pikula will join the six Gillette players in Casper. He was selected by North coach Matt McFadden of Cody as an assistant coach.
Last year’s game was canceled because of COVID-19, the first time the game wasn’t played since 1974.
