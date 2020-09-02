The Campbell County High School girls tennis team split a pair of exhibition duals in Rapid City on Tuesday.
The girls started the day with a strong showing against Rapid City Central. The scoring format was 10 singles matches and five doubles matches, and the Camels were able to win 11-4.
South Dakota's format allows coach Mark Miessler to play around with his lineup, allowing doubles players like sophomore Abi Neary and senior Livia Castellanos try different positions. His No. 1 doubles team split up and played singles, where both were able to win solo.
The other side that benefited from the out-of-state scoring format was the singles players who were able to practice playing doubles. Though exhibition scores don't count toward the regular season qualifications for the postseason, it's a quick way to get players varsity experience.
The Camels went on to play Rapid City Stevens High School later in the day with a different scoring format awaiting them at the courts.
While the first exhibition was a two-set format, Campbell County played Rapid City Stevens in a first-to-10-game format with six singles matches and three doubles matches.
Alexa Richert won at No. 1 singles, her typical spot in the lineup. Neary and Castellanos competed for a second time in singles, both losing 10-8 and 10-3 respectively.
The Camels swept Rapid City Stevens in the three doubles matches, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit of losing five out of the six singles matches.
Campbell County would end the day with a 5-4 loss.
Both the girls and boys tennis teams will return to conference play Thursday at home.
The Camels will play Cheyenne East at noon before playing Cheyenne Central at 3:30 p.m. Campbell County will also play Laramie at noon and Cheyenne South at 3 p.m. Friday in Gillette.
