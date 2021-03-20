The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 4-0 win over Torrington at home Saturday afternoon. It was the second win of the weekend for the Bolts after the team beat Rock Springs 3-0 Friday night to start the season.
Thunder Basin took an early 1-0 lead off the foot of junior Cade Ayers just five minutes into the contest off an assist by sophomore Cody Shrum. Less than 10 minutes later, senior Ian Tucker added another goal off an assist from sophomore Caleb Howell.
With a 2-0 lead coming out of halftime, the Bolts continued to dominate on both sides of the ball. Senior Sergio Pelayo pushed Thunder Basin's lead to three goals 14 minutes into the second half off an assist from senior Ricardo Diaz.
Shrum added a score of his own to finish out the scoring for the Bolts with an unassisted goal in the 16th minute of the second half.
After two games, the Bolts have yet to surrender a goal and improve to 2-0 on the season. Thunder Basin will return to the field next weekend with a pair of road games in Cheyenne.
The Bolts will play Cheyenne East Friday night and Cheyenne Central Saturday afternoon.
