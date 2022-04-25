The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team improved to 9-0 on the season with a pair of conference wins against Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East this week.
The Bolts beat the Indians 3-0 on Friday and the Thunderbirds 5-0 on Monday at TBHS. The two wins puts the Bolts at 8-0 in conference play.
Thunder Basin went into the weekend ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls soccer rankings. Through the team's nine games, the Bolts have outscored opponents 36-2.
The Bolts scored all three goals in the first half against Central on Friday. Cena Carlson scored first on an unassisted goal, Brooke Dunham scored off an assist by Alex Michael and Carlson scored the game's final goal unassisted.
Against the Thunderbirds, Kylie Hayes scored the game's first goal 45 seconds into the first half off an assist by Michael. The game remained tied at 1-0 going into the halftime break before the Bolts scored four more goals in the second half.
Carlson scored off an assist by Attie Westbrook in the 43rd minute, Rachel Cole scored off an assist by Westbrook 2 minutes later and Hayes scored her second goal of the game off an assist by Cole to put the Bolts up 4-0. Carlson scored the game's final goal off an assist by Michael with 8:35 left in the contest to give Thunder Basin the 5-0 win.
The Bolts will return to the field for a pair of home conference games this weekend. Thunder Basin will host Cheyenne South at 5 p.m. Thursday and Laramie at 6 p.m. Friday at TBHS.
