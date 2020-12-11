LeeAnn Cox's coaching career at Thunder Basin started with a statement win over Evanston 66-27 Friday night in day one of the Re-Max Basketball Tournament in Gillette.
The Bolts entered the season as the No. 1-ranked team in WyoPrep.com's coaches and media girls basketball preseason poll. Thunder Basin lived up to its ranking Friday night, taking a 27-16 lead into halftime at TBHS.
The Bolts' lead only got bigger as the game went along, starting the season with a 39-point victory and a 1-0 record.
The team will enter day two of the tournament with another home game versus Saint Thomas More High School (Rapid City, South Dakota) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
