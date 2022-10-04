Ellie Bard

Gillette College’s Ellie Bard rounds a barrel during a rodeo last season.

 Courtesy Photo/Gillette College

The Gillette College women's rodeo team won the team title at this weekend's performance in Sheridan.

The Pronghorn women won the title with a team score of 405. The Gillette College men's team finished sixth with a team score of 120.

