FOOTBALL
Bolts dominate Laramie 55-22, improve to 6-1
The Thunder Basin High School football team improved to 6-1 on the season with a dominating 55-22 win over Laramie on the road Friday night.
The first half was all Thunder Basin as the Bolts took a 55-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Plainsmen were able to score the final three touchdowns of the game during a running clock in the second half but Thunder Basin’s early lead was enough to propel the Bolts to their fifth consecutive win.
Senior quarterback Ryan Baker went into the game ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in passing. Baker torched the Plainsmen for five touchdown passes in the first half while also adding another score on the ground.
Leading by eight touchdowns at halftime, the Bolts subbed out the majority of the starters the rest of the game. Laramie was able to score three passing touchdowns in the second half, including passes of 80 yards, 45 yards and seven yards.
Shorthanded Camels drop to Mustangs 35-2
The Campbell County High School football team fell to 3-4 on the season with a 35-2 loss to Natrona County on Friday in Casper.
The Camels went into the game shorthanded due to injuries and suffered another setback after sophomore quarterback Aidan Dorr went down with an injury late in the first quarter.
Campbell County’s other quarterback, freshman Mason Drube, was unavailable Friday for personal reasons.
Facing the No. 5-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings, Camel junior Evan Vandom stepped in under center. Campbell County struggled offensively all night, ending the game with no offensive points after going 0-5 in the red zone.
After taking a 28-2 lead into the locker room at halftime, the Mustangs controlled the ball for the majority of the second half to secure the win. Natrona added one more insurance score on a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to bring the game to its final score of 35-2.
Senior running back Will Miller was one of the bright spots for the Camels, rushing for 92 yards on 15 carries.
SWIMMING
Camels beat Trojans 92-85, Bolts fall 120-55
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school girls swimming and diving teams hosted Kelly Walsh for a home dual Friday afternoon at the Campbell County Aquatic Center. The Camels beat the Trojans 92-85 while the Bolts fell 120-55.
Campbell County won nine of the 12 events, including six individual events and three relays. Thunder Basin’s Ellee Greene won the 1-meter diving event with a final score of 191.10.
For the Camels, Berkeley Christensen and Allison Granat each won two events during the meet. Christensen won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 0.3 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.75. Granat won the 100-yard freestyle (58.41) and 50-yard freestyle (26.39).
Haily Creary won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:19.99 and Skye Rehard won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.73.
In relays, Granat, Rehard, Creary and Cydney Pfaff won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:59.41, Christensen, Rehard, Granat and Zoe Gallion won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:45.30 and Christensen, Gallion, Creary and Pfaff won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:53.67.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will have one regular season meet before the conference meet Oct. 22-23. The Camels and Bolts will host the Gillette Invite at 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday at Campbell County Aquatic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.