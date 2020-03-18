Braidi Lutgen was named the Class 4A East Conference Coach of the Year on Tuesday after leading the Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team’s 20-6 season.
She has won the award two of her three years at TBHS, including a state championship in 2019. But they didn’t get a chance to defend the title after the state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It’s very humbling,” Lutgen said. “It’s voted on by coaches and there are a lot of good coaches around the state.”
Lutgen was quick to give her players credit.
“It usually goes to the teams that have the most success and I’ve been blessed with a couple of really good teams,” she said.
Building a winning culture has been key in Lutgen’s productive start at TBHS and she said the leadership of seniors Jersie Taylor and Molly Strub and junior Sydney Solem have made her job much easier this year. Lutgen praised their “work ethic and selflessness” that made practice a constant atmosphere of competition.
“It makes coming to work really easy,” she said.
In three seasons, Lutgen has coached the Bolts to a third-place finish, a state title and a canceled state tournament. They were upset in the regional tournament this year and finished third March 17, but were ranked No. 1 in the state for the previous three weeks and had won 15 straight games.
When Lutgen started with the new program in 2017, she said she wanted to build a different style and identity to what had been in Gillette for so long. But she also brought in some of the lessons she learned from her playing days at Campbell County High School.
Her biggest priority was “building a culture of work ethic, defensive mentality and playing an up-tempo game.”
The Bolts have taken on that identity and led 4A in both forced turnovers (24.6 per game) and scoring (62.7 PPG) this season.
One of the biggest similarities Lutgen brought from her playing days was using a deep and talented bench. She was a three-time state champion with the Camels in 1994, 1995 and 1996 and said those teams also subbed often and tried to wear teams down.
“It’s been fun to watch and it’s been fun to play with that style,” Lutgen said.
