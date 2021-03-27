Bolt boys sweep pair of games, get to 4-0
The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team won a pair of games in Cheyenne over the weekend, beating Cheyenne East 6-0 Friday night and Cheyenne Central 1-0 Saturday.
Against East, Ian Tucker scored the first goal of the game in the 17th minute of the first half. Tucker’s goal was assisted by Cody Shrum. Just before the midway mark, Cade Ayers added a goal in the 38th minute, assisted by Damian Myers.
In the second half, Myers scored in the eighth minute, assisted by Ayers, and just six minutes later teammate Sergey Pfiel added another goal which was assisted by Eli Rau.
Myers scored his second goal of the half in the 27th minute, which was assisted by Angel Ontiveros. Garner Gauthier capped the scoring for the Bolts with a goal in the 29th minute off a 40-yard free kick.
The scoring was a little harder to come by against Cheyenne Central Saturday. Thunder Basin’s lone goal of the contest came from a Shrum penalty kick in the 20th minute of the game, but the goal would be enough for the Bolts to hold on to the win.
Bolt girls take down East and Central
The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 5-0 win over Cheyenne East Friday and a 4-0 win over Cheyenne Central Saturday.
Through the first four games of the season, the Bolt girls have yet to allow a goal and have outscored their opponents 28-0.
Against East, Cena Carlson got the scoring started with an unassisted goal in the 11th minute. Macy Schomer followed up with a goal of her own in the 33rd minute, assisted by Kylie Hayes.
Schomer scored her second goal in the 52nd minute and was followed by a Rachel Cole goal in the 62nd minute (assisted by Carlson).
Brooke Dunham rounded out the scoring for the Bolts with a goal in the 66th minute, which was assisted by Carlson.
Against Central, Hayes scored in just the second minute of the game, assisted by Carlson. Schomer gave the Bolts a 2-0 lead in the 17th minute off another assist by Carlson.
Junior Alex Michael assisted on a goal by Peyton Roswadovski in the 45th minute before Michael capped the scoring off herself with a penalty kick goal in the 67th minute.
Camel boys beat South, lose to Laramie in OT
The Campbell County High School boys soccer team split a pair of games on the road over the weekend, beating Cheyenne South 5-3 Friday night before falling to Laramie 3-2 in overtime Saturday afternoon.
Against South, Joel Varela earned a hat trick after scoring three goals for the Camels. Ever Leyva and Connor Hooks each scored one goal apiece. Leyva, Varela, Brandon Rodriquez and Corran Worthen each had one assist.
On Saturday, Campbell County and Laramie ended regulation in a 2-2 tie before the Plainsmen were able to score in the overtime period. Leyva scored both goals for the Camels, which were both assisted by Varela.
Camel girls split with South and Laramie
The Campbell County High School girls soccer team split its two games over the weekend, beating Cheyenne South 5-0 Friday before falling to Laramie 1-0 in overtime Saturday.
Freshman Sydnee Streitz had three goals against the Bison. Ainsley Hokanson and Aubry Dewine each added one goal while freshman goaltender Onna Castellanos had three saves.
Against Laramie, the Plainsmen scored the the only goal of the game in overtime to win 1-0 and leave the Camels with a 1-2 record on the season.
