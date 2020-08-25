A health issue didn’t allow Anna Talbott to participate in the sport she loves last year. Now she’s returned to the Thunder Basin High School girls swimming and diving team as a senior with expectations to play a big role for the Bolts.
The Bolts lost all but one state qualifying swimmer from a year ago — Talbott.
This season’s team is stocked with several new swimmers and Talbott is the team’s lone senior.
TBHS coach Jade Moser said she expects this to be a rebuilding year, but having a vocal leader makes that process smoother.
“I think it’s really important, especially for the newer teammates. A lot of times it’s easier for them to approach an upperclassmen and ask questions rather than constantly come to their coaches,” Moser said. “Also, I think it’s great to have such an approachable person like Anna in that position.”
Talbott missed last season because of a rare lung condition called dysfunctional breathlessness, which didn’t allow her to purge enough carbon dioxide from her body while breathing.
After becoming a state qualifier in the butterfly as a sophomore, Talbott said she feels like she’s back where she belongs as a senior. The excitement and enthusiasm were apparent at the team’s first practice, and Talbott has been more vocal than ever to start the season, Moser said.
“She really likes to help and she likes for people to have a good time and feel included,” the coach said. “She’s a great personality for this team.”
While Talobott is more than happy to do her part as a leader, it’s also been a personal relief just to get back to the sport she loves.
“I’m so excited. Honestly, I love swimming so much and being with the team and the girls is so much fun,” Talbott said about getting back in the pool ahead of the fall season.
At the same time, every fall sports squad has to handle the challenges posed by a pandemic. Talbott said the constant uncertainty around COVID-19 can wear on a team, but she’s trying her best to keep spirits high.
“I’m just trying to keep everyone positive. It brings the team down when things are different and we don’t have the certain bonding activities that we usually do,” Talbott said. “I’m just trying to make sure we get as much together time as we can while staying safe.”
Moser has 17 swimmers and divers on the team this season, which is about five more than she expected.
Only one swimmer, sophomore Kaylee Robertson, qualified for state last year, while sophomores Brooke Zipperian and Maleah Cope both qualified as divers.
Overall, TBHS has the lone senior, five juniors, five sophomores and six freshmen. Eight of those swimmers are entering their first year in the sport.
With that many inexperienced swimmers, Moser said positive attitude is crucial for progression. Her swimmers need to stay motivated even if the results don’t come right away or if they’re worried about the season overall.
“Attitude is such a big part of it. This season is so rocky,” Moser said. “At any point they can stop it, so our mindset this season is treat every practice like it’s one of your last.”
The season has been deemed a “rebuilding” period by Moser, but it also will be a season where huge improvements will be seen from Day One until the postseason.
And she’s counting on Talbott to be front and center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.