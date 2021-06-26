The Gillette Little League season will come to a close next week at Dalbey Memorial Park. But first, a host of bracket tournaments must be played to determine the champions of each division.
GLL has five divisions, which includes three for boys and two for girls. The boys have the farm league (pitching machine), minors (ages 9-10) and majors (11-12) while the girls have a farm league and a majors league for softball.
Each division has begun competition on their postseason tournaments. Nearly 800 kids signed up to play Little League this year, said league director Mike Leisy.
- For the boys, the farm league has a 16-team single-elimination tournament that began this week. The semifinals will be played at 6 p.m. Monday and the league championship will be at 6 Tuesday on Field 6.
- The boys minor league has an 11-team single-elimination tournament that also began this week. The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday on Field 4.
- The boys major league started with nine teams in a single-elimination tournament. The championship will be played at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Field 5.
- The girls softball farm league held a four-team tournament this week.
- The girls softball major league has a six-team single-elimination tournament that began Tuesday. The championship will be played at 6 p.m. Monday on Field 3.
All-star teams picked
After the Little League season is over, 38 players will have an opportunity to continue playing next month. Gillette Little League will field three all-star teams this year, including one for boys minor league, one for boys major league and one for girls softball.
The boys minor and major league teams will play in the district tournament July 18-24 in Torrington. If either team finishes either first or second at districts, it will qualify for the state tournament July 28-31.
If the majors team wins the state tournament, it will move to the regionals during the first week of August in San Bernadino, California.
The girls softball team will play at regionals July 23-31 in San Bernadino.
