In Sydnee Streitz’s first varsity game, she led Campbell County High School’s girls basketball team with 14 points on 77% shooting from the field during a 50-43 Friday loss to Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
As a freshman, Streitz wasn’t expecting to play the second most minutes in the first game of the season. When her number was called, she capitalized on the opportunity by also grabbing eight rebounds and forcing a turnover.
Streitz’s playing time has a lot to do with coach Mitch Holst’s substitution philosophy, opting to substitute players in rotations to keep fresh legs on the court defensively. Coming off the bench in the second rotation, Streitz had an opportunity to watch the upperclassmen play before going out there herself.
“All five (starters) are amazing role models for both offense and defense,” she said. “They give me an example of what level I need to be performing at, even when there’s a three year age difference with some of these girls.
“Granted, I might be younger, but I still need to be playing at this high level in order to compete and to have an influence for this team.”
At 15 years old, leading her team in scoring coming off the bench is an example of Streitz taking advantage of whatever opportunities she gets.
“Whatever I need to do to help influence the team and to help get to the final goal of performing at a high level and being able to help win a basketball game, I’ll do whatever I need to do,” Streitz said. “If it means I need to be a lock-down defender, then I’ll be a lock-down defender. If I need to start getting offensive rebounds, then I’ll start getting offensive rebounds.
“No matter what I need to just come off the bench with the mentality that yeah, I might not be starting, but that’s not what’s important. I need to play my game for the team.”
Streitz isn’t the only underclassmen who saw plenty of playing time on the varsity team during the opening weekend RE/MAX Basketball Tournament in Gillette.
Sophomore Madison Robertson started for the Camels while sophomores Julia Sarvey, Millie Riss and Raimi Hladky combined for 60 minutes off the bench in two games Friday and Saturday.
Robertson was the Camels second-leading scorer with 13 points on 3-9 shooting from 3-point range during Campbell County’s 59-33 win over Evanston on Saturday to improve to 1-1 on the season.
Balancing the veteran leadership and experience with young talent and dedication is a result of a storied program building itself up for the last several decades, Holst said.
“I feel like it’s a byproduct of doing things a certain way for a long stretch of time,” the coach said. “You have kids who kind of get to see the way things are expected to get done.”
Three years ago, seniors Liv Castellanos and Shaelea Milliron were freshmen looking up to the senior leaders on the team like Gatorade Player of the Year Rylee Hladky. A good leader holds everybody on the team accountable, not just the underclassmen, Holst said.
“Those older kids are talking and telling the younger kids what it is we expect and what the culture here is like,” Holst said. “It’ll be good for Sydnee and it’ll be good for all the younger players.”
Streitz also provided some security for Holst after Milliron went down with a head injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s game. Down the team’s starting guard, Streitz went on to lead the team at 21 minutes played.
Holst’s substitution method allows any given player to step up in any game, and this weekend Streitz had two of those games in a row.
“She had a great weekend,” Holst said. “It was quite a coming out party.”
During fall sports, Streitz quickly established herself as a starter for the Camels volleyball team. Now through the first weekend of basketball season, she’s doing the same.
“To be able to get really good playing time and quality playing time was just a lot of fun,” Streitz said. “The team spirit I felt was super good so that also just made it super enjoyable, and I’m super excited for the rest of the season.”
Boys also young
Camel sophomore Kody Kline had a wide open look in the corner moments after checking into the first varsity game of his career. He squared up, eyed the basket but to the crowd’s displeasure passed the ball away.
Senior Luke Hladky wasn’t going to let Kline pass up the shot. With the Camels up 20 points on Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Hladky found Kline open again behind the 3-point arc.
“The crowd thought I was going to shoot that first one in the corner, so when I passed up that opportunity I knew Luke would be looking for me on the next one, so I knew if I caught it again I was going to have to shoot it,” Kline said.
He put the ball up and hit nothing but net, scoring his first varsity points in the first game of his sophomore season which was a 90-68 win over Scottsbluff.
While the Camel starting five consists of at least four seniors and five when Gabe Gibson returns from injury, the underclassmen play an important role coming off the bench for Campbell County’s basketball program.
“Those guys who are on the bench for varsity don’t get enough credit because they’re the guys who get you better every single day in practice,” senior Jefferson Neary said. “They come to practice every day and work hard, and when they get their chance on the floor they make plays.
“It’s great to see, but it doesn’t surprise me because I’m with them every day.”
The mindset for an underclassmen coming off the bench has to be about preparedness and anticipation. The most important goal for Kline is to capitalize in the minutes he gets.
As a senior watching on and grabbing a break on the bench for a few minutes, Neary said it’s exciting to see what younger players are able to do at the varsity level when they’re asked to perform.
“It’s really great to see and not just for this year, but for the future of the Camels,” Neary said. “Those guys all come to practice and work hard every day.”
Now that he’s varsity ready, Kline won’t hesitate to sink the shot the first time around anymore.
The Camels improved to 2-0 with a 78-38 win over Evanston on Saturday.
